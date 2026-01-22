400 Hotels: India Expansion Accelerates

IHG Hotels & Resorts is preparing for a major expansion in India, with plans to more than triple its estate over the next five years. The company currently operates more than 50 hotels in the country and has 80 additional properties in development, together representing close to 12,000 rooms, highlighting the scale of project activity that can be tracked across the Indian hotel development landscape.

India continues to be one of IHG’s strongest growth markets. In 2025, the company achieved its third consecutive year of record hotel signings in the country, reinforcing its ambition to reach more than 400 open and in-development hotels nationwide within the next five years. This growth is being driven by sustained domestic demand and strong confidence from hotel owners in IHG’s brands and enterprise platform.

Broad Brand Presence Across Segments

IHG’s footprint in India spans eight brands across luxury, premium and midscale categories. These include Six Senses, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Garner, and Staybridge Suites. This diverse portfolio provides a solid base for the next phase of growth.

The company is also set to debut its Vignette Collection brand in early 2026, marking another step in expanding its Luxury & Lifestyle offering in the Indian market. Newer brands such as Garner are already gaining traction, highlighting demand for flexible and conversion-friendly hotel models.

Essentials and Premium Brands Drive Scale

Mainstream brands remain central to IHG’s presence in India. Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express together account for more than 70% of operating hotels in the country, as well as the majority of hotels in development. Holiday Inn Express ranked first for signings in its category in Q3 2025 year-to-date.

The launch of Garner in 2025 added a new midscale conversion option, with signings including properties in Etawah, Kathua, Kutch, and Bhiwadi. Early momentum reflects growing interest in efficient, branded essentials hotels.

Premium brands are also expanding steadily. Crowne Plaza represents around a quarter of IHG’s hotels in development, and the opening of Crowne Plaza Lucknow in May 2025 marked the company’s 50th operating hotel in India. The voco brand has debuted across several cities and leisure destinations, including Srinagar, Goa, and Jim Corbett National Park.

Growing Luxury and Lifestyle Portfolio

IHG’s luxury pipeline continues to build, led by InterContinental hotels in major cities and resort locations. The company has further strengthened this segment with Six Senses Fort Barwara and Six Senses Vana.

With 51 hotels currently operating and 80 more in development, IHG is positioned for sustained, portfolio-led growth across India’s hospitality market. This underlines the importance of tracking hotel complexes and resort developments as projects move through planning, construction, and opening phases.