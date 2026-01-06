1 Hotel Cabo: A vision for 2028

1 Hotels, the luxury lifestyle brand focused on sustainability, has revealed plans for 1 Hotel Cabo, set to be built along one of Los Cabos’ most scenic beaches. With stunning views of Land’s End, the resort will be located next to 1 Homes Cabo and marks the brand’s expansion into Mexico. The new hotel property is expected to begin construction after the conceptual design phase, with an anticipated opening in late 2028 or early 2029. This exciting hotel project is part of 1 Hotels’ growing portfolio of sustainable hotel developments worldwide.

A commitment to sustainability and luxury

True to 1 Hotels’ mission, the design of 1 Hotel Cabo will emphasize the balance between luxury and sustainability. The resort will feature organic design elements, renewable materials, and biophilic principles that connect the property to the surrounding desert and sea. With a focus on responsible development, the project aims to create positive change in the region, supporting local economies and preserving natural resources.

Grupo Questro and Grupo MRP, two of Mexico’s top development firms, are collaborating on the project. Grupo Questro is renowned for its role in shaping Los Cabos into a premier destination, while Grupo MRP brings over two decades of experience in large-scale hotel developments across Mexico.

A blend of nature and modern design

1 Hotel Cabo will reflect the brand’s philosophy of luxury that is deeply rooted in nature. “Los Cabos is a destination defined by its elemental natural beauty,” said Barry Sternlicht, Founder of 1 Hotels. “We’re privileged to create a sanctuary that both honors and preserves this extraordinary setting.”

The resort will feature 124 guest rooms and suites, along with beachside infinity pools. Guests will enjoy an authentic Baja experience with local cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and wellness rituals inspired by both the desert and sea. The architecture, led by Agustín Caso and Miguel De la Torre, will blend solid, monolithic forms with light and natural elements, while interiors will emphasize local craftsmanship reinterpreted through a contemporary lens.

Once complete, 1 Hotel Cabo will not only expand the brand’s footprint in Latin America but will also enhance the lifestyle of residents in 1 Homes Cabo by providing exclusive access to resort amenities, such as a private beach club and spa.