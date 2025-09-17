YTL switches four hotels to Hilton brands

YTL Hotels has strengthened its relationship with Hilton, signing an agreement to switch four Asian properties to Hilton brands.

The rebranding of the four luxury hotels, one in Thailand and three in Japan, will leverage the power of Hilton’s global distribution system. And affiliation will mean their inclusion in the Hilton Honors loyalty programme, opening up new possibilities for promotions to frequent travellers.

Repositioning luxury Asian hotels

In Thailand, The Rawai resort in Phuket will become part of Hilton’s luxury LXR brand. With 275 rooms, it will switch following a refurbishment.

The other three properties are all within the Niseko ski village, a complex managed by YTL. The hotels sit within the Niseko United ski area, offering winter sports fanatics a combined space of over 2,000 acres of skiable terrain. The hotels are at the base of Mount Niseko Annupuri, providing great lodging choices for those seeking a premium winter sports experience.

Kasara Niseko Village will become part of the LXR Hotels & Resorts brand. Being converted from an eight villa townhouse property, it will offer luxury accommodation on a small scale. The 200 room Green Leaf Niseko Village will transition to become part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection. While the Hinode Hills Niseko Village will join the Curio Collection, a Hilton brand with over 180 luxury properties around the globe.

“These hotels will each transform the potential of their destinations, offering new stay options for visitors,” said Dato’ Mark Yeoh Seok Kah, executive director at YTL Hotels. “With Hilton’s industry-leading brands and international distribution, our hotels are well-positioned to capture growing tourism arrivals in these thriving locations.”

​​YTL owns and manages over 35 properties with more than 7,000 rooms, around the globe. Its Asian presence is across Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and Australia, while in Europe the group has hotels in France, the Netherlands and the UK. The portfolio is a mix of independently branded hotels, plus properties with major brand partners. Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, AC by Marriott, Moxy and Westin brands feature in the portfolio, alongside the growing presence of the Hilton brands.

Growing the portfolio in Asia

In April 2025, YTL opened two Marriott branded hotels in Malaysia. Moxy Kuala Lumpur Chinatown was created by imaginatively reusing the historic Oriental Bank building and creating a 320 room property in a 21 storey tower. And AC Hotel Ipoh opened in a destination ranked the fifth best in Asia by Time Out. Its 291 rooms offer a European vibe for guests.

​​Elsewhere, YTL has acquired the former Thistle Hotel in Johor Bahru, where it is planning a major refurbishment. The company paid seller GuocoLand a reported RM150 million for the 380 room property. A full refit is planned for the 17 storey landmark, which will relaunch in 2026 as a five star property, potentially with an international brand over the door.