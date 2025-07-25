Yotelpad comes to Athens

Yotel has revealed plans to launch the brand in Greece, starting with a Yotelpad project in the capital, Athens.

An urban aparthotel, the Yotelpad Athens will feature 113 units and will be located in three buildings in the city centre. It will carry the flag for the broader Yotel brand, while also meeting strong and growing demand in the serviced apartment sector within Europe.

A trio of Athens sites

The development is currently being progressed by London-based investment manager Valpre Capital, with an opening planned for late 2026. The room inventory will be spread across three nearby buildings, named Iras in Neos Kosmos, Miltiadou in Monastiraki, and Peiraios in Omonoia, between them providing a choice of accommodation and locations for guests to choose from.

All three properties are existing buildings that are being repurposed into Yotel’s design-led accommodation offering, promising technology to the fore and supporting the delivery of seamless service. A mix of studios and one bedroom apartments, they will be supported by Yotelpad’s key elements including a fully equipped gym, Mission Control, Grab+Go, and Wash+Go.

The Miltiadou building is close to the city’s Syntagma Square, making it ideal for both leisure and business visitors. The flagship block, Peiraios will feature a rooftop terrace promising great views across Athens, from its location in the Omonoia district. And the Iras block is better suited to those wanting a longer stay with a more residential feel, while still be connected to the city via the nearby Syngrou-Fix metro station.

The Yotelpad extended stay concept had its first test with a development in Stratford, east London. With the success of that location, the concept is now being rolled out in more destinations, being also open in the US destinations of Miami and Park City.

Yotelpad fits into a brand portfolio with three angles. Additionally, there is the mainstream Yotel hotel brand, plus the group’s dedicated Yotelair airport hotels, designed specifically to meet the needs of travellers on the move. There, pods can be booked for stays of just a few hours, allowing those with long layovers between flights to gain valuable rest between legs of their journey.

In April 2025, the Yotel business received a boost with existing investor Al-Bahar Group acquiring an additional 30% stake in the company. The stake was acquired from Starwood Capital, whose involvement had helped grow the business from just six sites, to a global coverage of 34 hotels around the world.

Backing for growth

The backing means Yotel is now aiming to double in size over the next five years. Chairman Talal Al Bahar commented: “We will be looking for new and diverse opportunities to develop Yotel’s brand awareness, franchise model and distribution, to support our ambitious growth plans. We are also making additional capital available for exceptional development opportunities.”

Currently, Yotel is planning a new hotel in Lisbon, Portugal. There, a 127 room property will be part of a revamp of the city’s World Trade Center, opening in late 2026.