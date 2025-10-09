Wyndham strengthens DACH region portfolio

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has signed agreements for 25 new properties across Germany and Austria, reinforcing its presence in the DACH region. This expansion is the latest development in Wyndham’s partnership with Gorgeous Smiling Hotels (GSH), a relationship that has been growing since 2016.

These new hotels represent nearly 2,500 rooms in strategic locations, including Munich, Stuttgart, Hannover, and Vienna. The cities offer both business and leisure travelers easy access to key cultural and commercial hubs. From Munich’s historic Old Town to Vienna’s imperial landmarks, guests will find themselves at the center of some of Europe’s most visited destinations. The development of these properties will involve collaboration with top hotel suppliers and industry experts to ensure high standards of design, service, and sustainability.

Strengthening presence in Central Europe

The expansion follows the merger between GSH and Aspire Hotel Group, which created one of the largest hotel operators in Central Europe. For Wyndham, this collaboration is central to its strategy for growth across Europe. The new properties further deepen Wyndham’s presence in major markets like Munich, Vienna, and Stuttgart, where demand for high-quality accommodations continues to rise.

“The DACH region is one of the most dynamic and strategically important markets in Europe. Expanding our partnership with Gorgeous Smiling Hotels allows us to deepen our presence in key cities,” said Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “This expansion not only strengthens our scale and market leadership but also enhances our ability to deliver exceptional experiences to guests while creating long-term value for partners and investors.”

Joint vision for hospitality growth

Heiko Grote and Andreas Erben, CEOs of Gorgeous Smiling Hotels, noted, “With 25 additional hotels joining the Wyndham portfolio, this expansion further deepens our collaboration, combining local expertise with Wyndham’s global scale to deliver long-term value. Together, we are building on our shared vision for growth across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.”

The announcement of this expansion was made during Expo Real in Germany, where both companies emphasized their commitment to providing high-quality accommodations in prime European markets. Wyndham’s ongoing growth across Europe shows how dedicated the company is to forming strong, flexible partnerships that can keep up with changing market needs. This latest expansion strengthens its position as a leader in the EMEA hospitality industry and sets it up for continued success in major European markets.