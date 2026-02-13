Where New Hotels Will Open in Europe During 2026

Europe’s hotel market will likely see a doubling of new supply in 2026, according to figures from market analyst CoStar. Having recorded 56,043 rooms added in 2025, it now expects 2026 hotel openings to add 123,789 rooms.

The leading city markets, say CoStar, are likely to be London and Istanbul. The UK capital is scheduled to experience hotel openings that will add 5,822 rooms to the city’s supply. Meanwhile, Istanbul is also expected to see plenty of hotel openings, adding a total of 3,017 rooms to that market.

Global Hotel Openings Rebound

Hotel openings are also set to build in other regions. Across Asia Pacific, the CoStar database counts 251,234 rooms due to open during 2026; for the Middle East and Africa, the figure will be 54,238 rooms. In both cases, the numbers are confidently up on the actual opening numbers in 2025. A similar outlook is in play in the Americas, where a total 132,479 rooms are expected to launch.

In London, recent market openings have included the Hoxton Shoreditch, the latest addition to Ennismore’s lifestyle portfolio in the city. And in the Twickenham district, a new Radisson RED hotel opened, adjacent to the famous home of English rugby.

The London market is due to see several new luxury segment additions during 2026. These include the launch of Six Senses The Whiteley, a conversion of a former retail centre to a 109 room hotel. And Auberge Resorts will open Cambridge House, a luxury retreat on Piccadilly, which will feature the reuse of the historic In and Out club.

Hilton will be opening The Derby, a 237 room five star hotel in a former bank building. And more rooms will be coming on stream at the Hilton London Bankside, with an extension adding to capacity at the popular property. And the group’s landmark Waldorf Astoria London will open in the historic Admiralty Arch building, a conversion that will provide guest rooms with views of the Mall, Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square.

One major project in the west of the city that completes during 2026 will be part of the Olympia exhibition centre redevelopment. This will see two major new hotels added, the Hyatt Regency London Olympia, and CitizenM London Olympia.

Brands Land in Istanbul

In Istanbul, both Marriott and Hilton saw additions in late 2025. The Marriott Executive Apartments Istanbul Tema opened before the year end, in a block with 208 luxury units, along with a Delta brand hotel in downtown Karakoy. Hilton added Hampton by Hilton Istanbul Sisli, a 100 room hotel close to the Istanbul Lutfi Kirdar International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The first quarter of 2026 will see openings including the Canopy by Hilton Istanbul Taksim, and Les Temps Istanbul Karakoy, which will join Hilton’s Curio Collection. At IHG, there will be launches for the Holiday Inn Istanbul Beylikduzu and Holiday Inn Express Istanbul Arnavutkoy, close to the international airport. Citadines will open its Citadines Centric Istanbul, with 167 apartments, on the European side of the conurbation.