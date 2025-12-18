Wheelchair-friendly “Easy Access” user concept now available globally

High‑quality speciality coffees have become an everyday staple in places such as hospitals, offices, or on-the-go. However, although premium coffee is becoming increasingly available, accessing self-service machines independently often poses a challenge for wheelchair users. This is because menus and controls are usually positioned on high counters, which is a significant barrier. Recognising this issue, Schaerer has developed the innovative “Easy Access” concept, delivering true inclusion to everyday coffee moments. The principle is simple yet ingenious: additional operating buttons on the drip tray give users full control of the touch display. Operated like the arrow keys on a keyboard, users can navigate left or right through the drink menu, make their selection, personalise their beverage or cancel the process at any time. For the integration of Easy Access, the Schaerer Coffee Soul must be equipped with the automatically adjustable Touchless Outlet. This intelligent outlet adapts to the optimal cup height depending on the selected recipe, helps prevent spills and minimises the risk of burns – a safety feature that seamlessly combines accessibility with user-friendliness.

Social inclusion and barrier-free design



Easy Access is much more than just a technical innovation. It is a clear example of Groupe SEB’s commitment to ESG, affirming social inclusion and barrier-free design as core elements of sustainable, responsible business. Licia Mussinelli, a front desk employee at Schaerer Zuchwil and successful racing wheelchair athlete, attests to the concept’s impact: “The coffee machine with Easy Access is extremely simple and straightforward to use. For those of us with high-level paralysis, it’s definitely a game changer. In daily life, I’m highly dependent on accessibility, so being able to enjoy a coffee independently means freedom.”

About Schaerer

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Zuchwil, Switzerland, Schaerer Ltd. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fully automated professional coffee machines. As a well-established brand with a long history, Schaerer stands for Swiss values combined with in-depth knowledge on coffee. The brand emphasizes these attributes in its claim “swiss coffee competence” and lives them equally in its product development and the Coffee Competence Centre, Schaerer’s coffee competence and training centre in Zuchwil. Moreover, Schaerer is characterised by extreme flexibility adhering to the guiding principle of “We love it your way” – whether it concerns customer requests, customer-specific products bulk orders or the product range which offers the customer a wide collection of customised configuration options. Customer-oriented and equipped with comprehensive knowledge on coffee, Schaerer supports any customer of any size all over the world in offering guests delicious coffee of the highest quality. Schaerer has been part of the French consortium Groupe SEB since 2016.