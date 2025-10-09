Search

SEB Professional Beverage Reveals New Coffee Machine Line at Host Milano 2025

At Host Milano 2025 (Pav.12 | B48 B56 E47 E55), SEB Professional Beverage puts innovation, digitalization and sustainabilty in the center, showcasing bold multi-brand solutions from WMF, Schaerer, Curtis, La San Marco, and Zummo. “Grinding solutions. Juicing ideas. Serving business.” With this promise, SEB Professional Beverage invites visitors to experience inspiring concepts that raise beverage quality, boost efficiency, and deliver seamless operations. From premium coffee to fresh juice, every innovation reflects the company’s commitment to shaping the future of out-of-home beverages. “HOST Milano is a global stage where we share our latest technologies, strengthen partnerships, and inspire new possibilities,” says Martin Zouhar, Executive VP, SEB Professional Beverage. “With innovation, sustainability, and digitalization at our core, we’re not just following trends – we’re shaping the future of coffee culture and out-of-home beverages worldwide.”

Exclusive Reveal: WMF introduces Three New Machines

A highlight of the stand will be the world premiere of three compact machines designed for small- to medium-sized spaces. Each combines professional quality with smart simplicity, transforming everyday coffee moments into premium experiences: WMF Perfection Office delivers up to 40 cups/day, pairing a space‑saving design with reliable, professional performance. WMF Elevation 10 delivers up to 50 cups/day and offers intuitive use and powder beverage options. WMF Peak 50 delivers up to 80 cups/day and is flexible, versatile and easy to maintain.

 

 

Highlights Not to Miss

The Espresso Italiano Champion competition at the booth on Sunday, with La San Marco and IEI (Istituto Espresso Italiano), is one highlight of the programme. Live barista shows & latte art, featuring WMF espresso NEXT Brand Ambassador Daniel Gerlach, add theatre and craft. Signature experiences at the Activation Space – from coffee-and-food pairings to the latest global beverage trends (iced, nitro, and more), uniting WMF, Schaerer, Zummo, La San Marco, and Curtis in one inspiring hub – create momentum throughout the day. Immersive brand zones for Italian Café, Hospitality, Convenience & Retail show how SEB Professional Beverage solutions come to life in real-world settings. At the Customer Connection Café, visitors can meet experts, relax over signature drinks, and explore the integrated solutions shaping tomorrow’s beverage world.

 

For more information and a preview of SEB Professional Beverage at Host 2025, visit the dedicated landing page.

 

About SEB Professional 

As part of Groupe SEB, SEB Professional Beverage is a global leader in beverage equipment solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that meet the evolving needs of the foodservice industry. From coffee to fresh juice, our portfolio of brands (WMF, Schaerer, Curtis, La San Marco and Zummo) sets the standard for quality, performance, and sustainability. Since our inception, our mission has been to leverage the experience of consumers and professionals with cutting-edge technologies that make every cup and drink memorable.

 

About Groupe SEB

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 45 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated more than €8 billion sales in 2024, including 1 billion in the professional business, and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide Find us on www.groupeseb.com

