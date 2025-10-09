SEB Professional Beverage Reveals New Coffee Machine Line at Host Milano 2025

Highlights Not to Miss

The Espresso Italiano Champion competition at the booth on Sunday, with La San Marco and IEI (Istituto Espresso Italiano), is one highlight of the programme. Live barista shows & latte art, featuring WMF espresso NEXT Brand Ambassador Daniel Gerlach, add theatre and craft. Signature experiences at the Activation Space – from coffee-and-food pairings to the latest global beverage trends (iced, nitro, and more), uniting WMF, Schaerer, Zummo, La San Marco, and Curtis in one inspiring hub – create momentum throughout the day. Immersive brand zones for Italian Café, Hospitality, Convenience & Retail show how SEB Professional Beverage solutions come to life in real-world settings. At the Customer Connection Café, visitors can meet experts, relax over signature drinks, and explore the integrated solutions shaping tomorrow’s beverage world.

For more information and a preview of SEB Professional Beverage at Host 2025, visit the dedicated landing page.

About SEB Professional

As part of Groupe SEB, SEB Professional Beverage is a global leader in beverage equipment solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that meet the evolving needs of the foodservice industry. From coffee to fresh juice, our portfolio of brands (WMF, Schaerer, Curtis, La San Marco and Zummo) sets the standard for quality, performance, and sustainability. Since our inception, our mission has been to leverage the experience of consumers and professionals with cutting-edge technologies that make every cup and drink memorable.

About Groupe SEB

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 45 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated more than €8 billion sales in 2024, including 1 billion in the professional business, and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide Find us on www.groupeseb.com