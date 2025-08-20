W Hotels enters Punta Cana

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, has officially opened W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive, the brand’s first all-inclusive resort exclusively for adults. Located on the Dominican Republic’s eastern coast, the property marks a new chapter for W Hotels as it expands into the luxury all-inclusive segment.

Developed in partnership with Grupo Puntacana and MAC Hotels, W Punta Cana delivers the brand’s signature energy and bold design while reimagining what an all-inclusive experience can be. The resort features 340 spacious rooms and suites, each with king-size beds, ocean views, and exclusive amenities including in-room dining and 24-hour maxi bars. Notably, 46 suites feature swim-up access or private full-size pools.

Design, dining, and distinct experiences

Zanobia Arquitectura led the resort’s design, drawing from the Dominican Republic’s colonial history, natural landscapes, and cultural symbols such as larimar and native fauna. The result is a visually immersive environment where local identity meets contemporary luxury.

W Punta Cana Guest Room © Marriott International, Inc.

Across the 400-meter beachfront, public spaces include a signature WET Deck with an 80-meter infinity pool, the serene Chill Pool with a swim-up bar, and lush landscaping using endemic flora. The low-density layout promotes a balanced, open-air atmosphere that mixes social energy with private pockets of escape.

Culinary offerings span 12 unique venues, including:

Trade Market – Live action stations inspired by global street food

– Live action stations inspired by global street food Scena – Elevated Dominican- and Caribbean-inspired cuisine

– Elevated Dominican- and Caribbean-inspired cuisine Noodle Bar – Pan Asian street fare

– Pan Asian street fare Sensazioni – Events lounge and bar with adaptable ambiance

– Events lounge and bar with adaptable ambiance Taproom – Modern microbrewery and beer hall

– Modern microbrewery and beer hall Taman Beach Club – Day-to-night coastal dining

– Day-to-night coastal dining Living Room Bar – Dominican-inspired cocktails

– Dominican-inspired cocktails 33 1/3 Speakeasy – Vinyl-spun mixology hideaway

“This isn’t just another resort—it’s the brand reimagining the concept entirely, where everything from elevated dining to immersive experiences reserved for adults only are thoughtfully curated and included,” said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Brand Leader at W Hotels.

W Punta Cana WET Deck © Marriott International, Inc.

Brian King, President of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America, said, “Tucked between lush jungle and the electric blues of the Caribbean Sea, W Punta Cana is everything W Hotels is known for—daring design, unexpected moments, and a totally new spin on all-inclusive luxury.”

Culture, wellness, and creative events

W Punta Cana’s programming represents local culture and global flair, featuring live music curated by regional artists, rooftop DJ sessions, silent discos, and artist residencies. The AWAY Spa offers 10 treatment rooms, a salt room, sauna, steam room, and beauty salon, while a 24/7 FIT gym and outdoor yoga complete the wellness focus.

For meetings and events, W Punta Cana provides 14,000 square feet of flexible space, including a 5,380-square-foot ballroom and multiple breakout rooms.

This opening underscores W Hotels’ strategic growth in the all-inclusive market. Two more all-inclusive W properties are scheduled for Corasol Playa del Carmen and Costa Mujeres in 2028 and 2029.