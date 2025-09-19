Voco adds six hotels in Mexico

IHG has signed to convert six hotels in Mexico to its Voco brand across Mexico, transforming the brand’s presence in the country.

The additions come via a partnership with Alliance Hotels, who will refurbish and upgrade their existing properties to the Voco format. Openings under the new brand will take place during 2027.

Key business destinationas

Hotels making the switch are located in Cancun, Ciudad Juarez, Guadalajara, Nuevo Laredo, San Luis Potosi and Torreon. All together, they will add 848 rooms to the Voco portfolio, which already has four hotels open in Mexico, plus another five signed for later addition.

In Cancun, the new Voco will have 160 rooms and predominantly address the needs of corporate travellers, being close to the airport and government offices. Similarly, the Voco Ciudad Juarez will be close to the US Consulate and the local industrial areas.

The upcoming Voco San Luis Potosi sits within a large automotive manufacturing area, with the property having 135 rooms. While the Voco Guadalajara is perfectly placed to support visitors to the Expo Guadalajara conference and exhibition facility.

“As a destination for travelers seeking high-quality, personality-rich stays, Mexico is an ideal fit for the voco hotels brand,” said Paul Adan, IHG’s SVP of development for Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean. “The signing of six new hotels marks a significant step in the brand’s regional growth and our ability to offer greater choice nationwide.”

The conversion-friendly Voco brand has quickly become an engine of growth for IHG. It was launched in 2018, and today is present across the globe, with a strong pipeline. The 100th Voco was opened in June 2025, hailing a market presence in more than 25 countries.

Conversions counted for 57% of room openings around the world in the first half of 2025, with IHG using brands such as Voco and Garner to onboard hotels. Owners of existing properties can convert at reasonable cost, to a brand with flexible standards. As a result, they benefit from joining the IHG distribution system, winning more bookings via the IHG One Rewards loyalty programme.

Growth in the USA and Canada

Across the Americas, Voco is making progress in Mexico but also in the USA and Canada. IHG has just opened a Voco in Myrtle Beach, Southern Carolina and is preparing a 422 room Voco in Times Square, New York. In California, the Voco Ardez Hotel Sunnyvale will launch before the end of 2025, while a refurbishment in Missoula will see a Voco launch there in late 2025.

The brand is also making headway in Canada. In Montreal, a new build hotel close to the city’s convention centre is planned, along with a 180 room new build near Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Toronto. And in Niagara Falls, an existing property will be refurbished to create the 232 room Voco Niagara Falls – Fallsview, opening in late 2026.