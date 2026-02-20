Vignette Opens Tenth Hotel in China

IHG Hotels & Resorts has celebrated the milestone of opening its tenth Vignette Collection hotel in China, as the brand builds growth momentum in the country.

The brand, which is part of IHG’s luxury and lifestyle brand portfolio, launched in China as recently as 2023. It was devised during 2021 and launched globally in August of that year, as a collection brand that enables independent hotels to join IHG’s worldwide distribution system, without the constraint of strict visual brand guidelines. The concept is that while individual hotels may look different, they are united by their approach to providing hospitality for the guest, and meeting certain agreed standards.

A Brand That Appeals to Chinese Tastes

“Reaching 10 open Vignette Collection hotels in Greater China marks an important milestone in the steady development of our luxury and lifestyle portfolio,” said Jerome Qiu, chief operating officer for IHG in Greater China. “Through its distinctive yet flexible brand approach, Vignette Collection allows hotels with strong character and compelling stories to be thoughtfully reintroduced, bringing luxury back to its essence – experiences that are memorable, personal, and meaningful.”

At launch, Vignette was IHG’s seventeenth brand, a figure that has grown again since. And Vignette certainly caught the attention of hoteliers, as more than 50 hotels signed up within the first three years, as IHG eyed the target of 100 properties globally.

Among additions to the brand in China is the Palm Springs Hotel in Chengdu, a property with its own distinctly glitzy style. While in Chongqing, Vignette has recently added the TFT hotel, in one of the city’s many tall modern towers.

Among themes uniting the Vignette properties are a commitment to provide a One-of-a-Kind stay, and the brand’s A Means for Good philosophy. These translate into features such as a connection with local artists and communities, bringing the neighbourhood into the hotel.

Vignette’s China pipeline now has considerable momentum, with several new openings scheduled for 2026. First of these will be Vignette Collection Yibin Dadipo, a 300 room urban new build hotel in Sichuan province. It will be shortly joined by a distinctly contrasting property, the Xiamen Yunding Resort, a 200 room development surrounded by mountains and the sea, giving guests a strong connection with the natural environment.

From Resort to City Center Destinations

Also coming is another seaside resort, the Sanya Haitang Bay Hotel. With 200 rooms, it is being built in Hainan province. Finally, the Hebei Grand Hotel will be joining Vignette Collection by the year end. Another city centre hotel, it will have an urban buzz, being surrounded by shopping malls and office blocks, while just 40 minutes from Shijiazhuang Zhengding international airport.

Elsewhere, Vignette is also expanding across Europe. Sites in development include Casa del Compositor, a small boutique property with just 34 rooms in Jerez, Spain. And in Rome, the Hotel Alexandra will be joining the collection during the first half of 2026, following a refurbishment.