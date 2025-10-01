Ventive acquires stake in Hilton Goa

Ventive Hospitality has announced plans to acquire a 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, the owner of the Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim. The transaction is valued at approximately INR 320 crore and marks Ventive’s entry into Goa’s leisure hospitality market.

The acquisition includes the operational 104-key resort and a 4-acre land parcel in Goa. The initial cash outlay of INR 120 crore secures the existing resort, with development potential for an additional 60–65 rooms on-site. The land parcel is planned for branded villas, with an estimated gross sale value of INR 100 crore. Proceeds from the villa sales are expected to enhance Ventive’s cash flows.

Expansion and development plans

The Hilton Goa Resort, positioned as an upper-upscale lifestyle property, achieved an average daily rate (ADR) of INR 11,873 with 76% occupancy in the 2025 financial year. Its riverfront location and established food and beverage offerings contribute to its strong market position.

Ventive plans to renovate the resort, add new rooms, introduce a spa, and develop new food and beverage concepts. This repositioning aims to increase ADR, EBITDA, and return on capital employed (ROCE), while attracting both existing guests and new leisure travelers in North and Central Goa.

Atul Chordia, Chairman and Executive Director of Ventive Hospitality, said the acquisition is a significant milestone, marking their strategic entry into Goa’s leisure market. Ranjit Batra, CEO, highlighted the strengthening partnership with Hilton and the plan to establish the resort as a marquee leisure destination through refurbishment and expansion.

Strategic and financial impact

Key aspects of the transaction include:

Acquisition of a 104-key operational resort with potential for 60–65 additional rooms

Ownership of a 4-acre land parcel designated for branded villa development

Initial investment of INR 120 crore, with a total enterprise value of INR 320 crore

Expected cash flow enhancement from villa sales

Plans to refinance existing debt at lower interest rates, improving the company’s leverage

Alignment with Ventive’s goal to double its room portfolio to around 4,000 keys within five years

This acquisition helps Ventive expand into both business and leisure markets while staying true to its strategy of carefully investing in high-demand locations.

Ventive currently operates eleven properties with over 2,000 rooms under major international brands including Marriott, Hilton, Minor, and Atmosphere. The Hilton Goa Resort deal further consolidates its presence in the hospitality sector while opening new avenues in the leisure sector.