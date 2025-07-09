Valor makes Namibia move

International hotel management group Valor Hospitality Partners has signed a three hotel deal that will see it adding Namibia to its growing list of country markets where it has a presence.

The additions come at a busy time for Valor, as it works with major hotel brand groups to expand in key African markets. At the same time, Valor is also growing its activities in other parts of the globe, with a recent signing in the Caribbean too.

Guiding new hotel developments

The Namibian projects are all new build properties, with Valor on board early to help guide the developments through construction to their successful opening. All three will open under brands from the portfolio of IHG Hotels & Resorts.

In the coastal city of Swakopmund, west of the capital, Windhoek, the Vignette Collection Dunes Resort will be developed. The 150 room property, which will provide views out across the dunes and Atlantic ocean, will open in 2028.

In the capital, Valor will be overseeing development of the Voco Windhoek CBD. The 147 room property is expected to meet growing demand for quality accommodation, as international traveller numbers grow.

South of Swakopmund, but on the same Atlantic coast, you will find Walvis Bay, a port town with a tidal lagoon that is home to bird species including flamingoes and pelicans. Here, the 100 room Holiday Inn Walvis Bay is planned, for opening around the same time in 2028.

“Namibia is one of the most promising growth markets in southern Africa, and we are proud to enhance our presence in the country with three distinctive brands,” said IHG’s managing director for IMEA, Haitham Mattar. “With strategic locations in Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, and Windhoek, these hotels will cater to the full spectrum of traveller needs, from lifestyle seekers and leisure guests to business executives. This deal shows our ambition to expand our footprint in high-potential African markets through strong local partnerships and a diversified brand portfolio.”

The country’s economy benefits from a strong mining sector, with an abundance of natural resources including diamonds and uranium. Agriculture is also a significant sector, with sheep and beef widely farmed. Namibia’s tourism sector is also growing, with visitors from both Europe and Asia. One growing route, for example, is for flights from Frankfurt, Germany into Windhoek airport.

Developers show confidence in Namibia

The three Namibian hotels are being developed by Santiago Property Developers, with support from Cadence Capital. “The development of these three hotels aligns perfectly with our vision to support the country’s tourism and business infrastructure, while creating high-quality, globally recognised destinations,” commented Santiago’s managing director, Rodrigo Pimenta.

Elsewhere on the African continent, Valor is busy growing its footprint. Already in 2025, the company has signed to manage hotels in Ikeja, Nigeria and in Senegal. Both of these additions will see Valor operating properties under the brands of IHG Hotels & Resorts, an increasingly important partner in the region.