Valor Doubles Down on UK Growth

Valor Hospitality has signed four more hotels to its UK managed portfolio, as the group continues to expand around the globe.

The latest additions in the UK are the Crowne Plaza Aberdeen Airport, Holiday Inn Express Aberdeen Airport, Holiday Inn Express Trafford City and Hampton by Hilton Liverpool John Lennon Airport. All have transitioned to Valor’s management following a period under the operation of Tower Hotel Management. Under a variety of owners, the properties are now in common management.

Twelve Years of Solid Progress

The additions now mean Valor looks after a portfolio of more than 7,000 rooms across the UK, representing a significant presence in a market it entered as recently as 2014. At that point, it launched by taking over management of 11 IHG branded hotels, a figure which grew to 17 by 2021, and has accelerated to 40 today. Along the way, a broader portfolio of different brands have joined the portfolio.

“We have come a long way since 2014,” said Valor’s UK president, Brian McCarthy. “Our success has been a function of hard work, a strong focus on the delivery of excellence and a commitment to creating a great working environment.”

“I would like to say thank you to the owners who have trusted us to deliver on their behalf and who have afforded us the opportunities to develop our business. While the environment might be unpredictable, I am confident that our best days lie ahead of us.”

The UK is a key part of the Valor business, which was launched in 2012 by Euan McGlashan and Steve Cesinger, out of a US base. Today, the company has representation in 65 cities across 22 countries, managing operations at more than 100 hotels.

In Africa, the group has built a successful base, with a pipeline that will include the opening of Crowne Plaza Lagos Ikeja in 2028. Also in planning is Canopy by Hilton Zanzibar, and in Namibia, Holiday Inn Walvis Bay, Vignette Collection Dunes Resort Swakopmund and voco Windhoek CBD.

Building a US Reputation

In the US, the last months of 2025 saw Valor increase its pipeline and presence across the country. Three hotels were signed in the Atlanta area, all owned by local real estate investor RADCO. Taking over management of The American Hotel, part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta Roswell and DoubleTree Atlanta Alpharetta increased the partnership between Valor and the owner.

The business is also about supporting the owners of great independent hotels, as they navigate tough market conditions. In October 2025, Valor agreed to manage The Summit Hotel, an existing independent hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio. Valor will take the property through a conversion to Marriott’s Le Meridien brand, helping to ensure a strong future for the 239 room landmark.