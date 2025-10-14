Universal Enterprises introduces VERSA and NIVA

Universal Enterprises, the parent company behind Universal Resorts, has announced a major brand transformation, renaming its hotel management division to VERSA Hospitality and launching a new lifestyle hospitality brand, NIVA Hotels & Resorts.

This move marks a shift from a largely B2B-focused, family-run resort operator to a globally oriented, consumer-facing hospitality brand, ready for international expansion.

A new chapter for a heritage brand

For over five decades, we’ve operated our iconic Maldives resorts very successfully and worked closely with our tour operating partners, pioneering the very concept of Maldivian resort life,” said Ahmed Umar Maniku, Managing Director of Universal Enterprises. “Now, as the global travel landscape evolves, it’s time for the group to step out, building brand recognition with our guests, partners, and the wider industry.”

As part of this transition, Visha Mahir—board director and second-generation member of the founding family—has been appointed CEO of VERSA Hospitality. Mahir previously held senior roles across the group, most recently as COO of Universal Resorts.

“It’s a privilege and genuine honor to step into this role and lead our family business into this new chapter,” said Mahir. “Yes, we’re recognized as innovators in Maldivian luxury hospitality, but more importantly, we’ve built our reputation on authenticity and a deep connection to our home. Our aim at VERSA is to respect that precious past, ensuring that as we expand, our heritage and heartfelt service remain at the core of everything we do.”

NIVA: The engine of global growth

Central to the group’s new direction is the launch of NIVA, a lifestyle-driven brand designed for today’s experience-focused traveler. The name blends “nourish” and “viva,” reflecting a shift in travel towards emotional fulfillment and spontaneous moments.

NIVA will bring together six existing Indian Ocean properties under a unified vision, starting with:

Niva Kurumba (Maldives)

Niva Velassaru (Maldives)

Niva Kuramathi (Maldives)

Niva Dhigali (Maldives)

Niva Labriz (Seychelles)

Niva Aria (Seychelles, opening 2026)

Connecting Universal’s signature experiences

Mahir sees the launch of NIVA as a critical step in the company’s next phase. She views the brand as the connecting thread between Universal’s key properties, offering guests a consistent experience rooted in the group’s core values.

Alongside NIVA, the VERSA Collection will feature a group of iconic standalone resorts, including Baros, Milaidhoo, Huvafen Fushi, and Kandolhu. These properties will continue to be celebrated for their individuality and distinct character, with more destinations expected to be added as the company expands.

“The name VERSA captures this idea of transformation: islands became destinations, journeys became memories, and moments became part of someone’s story. From the Maldives to the wider world, Versa will continue to reveal the true character of every place in our care, sharing it with the generosity that defines our hospitality,” commented Mahir.