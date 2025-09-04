TUI builds Asian presence

Germany’s TUI Group is expanding its package tour business in Asia, a move that also means adding more hotel inventory in new markets across the region.

The group has just announced its second hotel in Cambodia, with the launch of the TUI Blue Angkor Grace. This will join the TUI Blue Sihanoukville, which opened in May 2025 and is a clear statement of TUI’s intent to build more inventory in the country.

Adding hotels in new Asian destinations

More broadly across the region, TUI has already added seven hotels during the group’s current financial year. These properties are in Cambodia, China, Indonesia and Thailand, growing the group’s Asian portfolio to 25 hotels across eight country markets.

Upcoming are more openings promised, in Vietnam and Malaysia, such as TUI Blue Han River, a 250 room property in Danang that will launch later in 2025. Also in build is TUI Blue Stardream Lake, in Cambodia.

The new hotel, Angkor Grace, will feature 151 rooms and have a strong wellness offering. This includes a magnesium-rich pool in which guests can enjoy a hydrotherapy experience, plus onsen and ice baths, with treatments including scrubs and traditional therapies. A gym and yoga studio offers sessions at various levels of expertise, led by certified trainers. For the kids, there is also a dedicated wellness offering.

As well as tapping into local culture and healing traditions, the hotel aims to connect in other ways with the local community. This includes working with local farmers around the Siem Reap region, to deliver local produce for the hotel’s restaurants.

For TUI, there are two opportunities in expanding its business in Asia. First, it can offer a broader range of choices, often with better value, for its established European clientele. Second, there is an opportunity to start to offer the growing middle class in key Asian countries the option of a TUI holiday.

“We are delighted to support the expansion of the leisure hotel industry in Cambodia with our expertise and to bring more international attention to TUI Blue Angkor Grace, which is not only an excellent hotel but also a real gem for wellness seekers”, said Artur Gerber, CEO TUI Hotels & Resorts.

Growing the TUI Blue brand

It is with the TUI Blue brand that the group is leading the development of its international hotel portfolio. In Altay, China, a TUI Blue ski resort is under construction, while TUI Blue Qingchengshan in Chengdu is also being planned.

In the Maldives, there are plans to add two hotels: TUI Blue Huivani, and TUI Blue Lonudhua. TUI Blue is also expanding in other parts of the world. In Europe, work is under way on a hotel in Fethiye, Turkey. In the Gambia, TUI Blue Tamala is preparing to open, while TUI Blue Kotu Point is under construction in Serrekunda.