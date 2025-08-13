Tribe expands across Europe

Tribe Hotels, a brand only launched as recently as 2017 in Australia, is making great strides across the European continent.

The brand has recently opened in France, Hungary and launched its first hotel in Poland. And in the coming months, its launch roster includes more hotels in France, Slovenia and Portugal.

Design with style and functionality

The design-led brand promises guests will experience high end style, with a focus on functionality and the doing the essentials right, all delivered at a sensible price. Often, individual hotels are themed around a specific destination, film or TV series.

“At Tribe, we don’t just create hotel rooms, we create social living spaces, centered around our social hub, our original food and drink concept, and a bold, distinctive design,” explains Pauline Oster, vice president for the brand in Europe & North Africa. “By truly understanding what today’s travellers want, Tribe has become a game-changer in the hospitality market, sought after by both guests and partners alike.”

Tribe is one of 14 brands within the Ennismore portfolio, a company that is an affiliate of French hotel giant Accor. Ennismore‘s brands are all about lifestyle, boutique and luxury experiences, with its hotels often featuring destination restaurants, bars and nightlife venues too. Ennismore currently has more than 100 hotels open, and over 140 more signed into its pipeline.

The latest Tribe in Krakow’s Old Town takes its design inspiration from producer David Lynch, and his iconic Twin Peaks TV series. The 168 room hotel features a cocktail bar, while its restaurant has an Asian twist.

It joins Tribe Budapest Airport in ramp-up, after that hotel opened in May 2025. With 167 rooms, it becomes the second Tribe in the country alongside the previously opened Tribe Budapest Stadium.

In France, the brand already has five Tribe hotels dotted in locations around the Greater Paris region, including the latest addition, Tribe Paris Pantin. The brand is now adding outside the capital, with Tribe Montpellier opening near the city’s Sud de France train station in September 2025.

That will be swiftly followed by the launch of Tribe Reims Centre, in the Champagne region. The 92 room hotel will be a conversion of an existing hotel, and will feature the novelty of a rooftop terrace.

In the Netherlands, Tribe Den Haag Centraal will open in late 2025, the second Tribe in the country joining a hotel already open in Amsterdam. Featuring a restaurant and bar overlooking Spui Square, it will have 159 bedrooms and nine meeting rooms.

A planned pipeline of openings

Looking further ahead, the brand has launches planned in Slovenia and Portugal, with the 2027 openings of Tribe Ljubljana and Tribe Porto Gaia. Also in planning is Tribe Rostock, on Germany’s Baltic coast.

Outside Europe, Tribe is expanding across Asia Pacific. Tribe Phuket Patong has just opened in Thailand, while in New Zealand, Tribe Auckland Fort Street is under construction. And in Brazil, Tribe Belo Horizonte Savassi is being created from a former government building in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte. The 79 room hotel is expected to open in late 2025.