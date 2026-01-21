Three HARBR. Hotels Now in Baden-Württemberg

Radisson Individuals has expanded its presence in southern Germany with the addition of two new HARBR. lifestyle hotels in Baden-Württemberg. HARBR. Hotel Konstanz and HARBR. Hotel Heilbronn now join HARBR. Hotel Ludwigsburg, bringing three distinct Radisson Individuals properties to the region, each shaped by its local setting.

HARBR. Hotel Heilbronn Superior Room © Radisson Hotel Group

Lakeside Living in Konstanz

HARBR. Hotel Konstanz, a member of Radisson Individuals, is located near the Seerhein promenade beside Herosé Park, offering close access to Lake Constance. The hotel features 76 rooms and studios, including larger units with kitchenettes designed for both short stays and longer visits. Digital services such as online check-in and mobile key access are available throughout the stay.

Public spaces are central to the hotel’s experience. Guests can start the day with a breakfast buffet featuring regional and international options. The “Living Room” restaurant serves casual à-la-carte dishes and light meals, while the “Spelunke” bar offers cocktails, local beers, regional wines, and the hotel’s signature coffee blend in a relaxed, maritime-inspired setting.

The property provides bicycle rentals for exploring the surrounding area, along with on-site parking and electric vehicle charging stations. For meetings and larger events, the hotel works with nearby venues, including the Bodenseeforum Konstanz.

Urban Comfort in Heilbronn’s Wine Region

HARBR. Hotel Heilbronn, a member of Radisson Individuals, is set along the Neckar River in Heilbronn’s Zukunftspark district. The hotel includes 127 rooms and suites, among them 15 long-stay apartments with kitchenettes. Four Junior Suites feature private terraces with views of the river.

Dining follows the HARBR. concept, with a regional breakfast buffet, casual offerings in the “Living Room” restaurant, and evening drinks at the “Spelunke” bar. The bar highlights local beers, seasonal selections, and wines from nearby Heilbronn vineyards.

Wellness amenities include a fitness studio, sauna, and a rooftop terrace overlooking the river and city. Business travelers have access to two meeting rooms on site, with additional event space available through a partnership with the nearby WTZ Conference Center.

HARBR. Hotel Heilbronn Meeting Room © Radisson Hotel Group

“With Konstanz and Heilbronn now joining Radisson Individuals alongside Ludwigsburg, our three HARBR. hotels are connected under one international brand for the first time,” said Thomas Fülster, Managing Director of DQuadrat Living GmbH. “Each property keeps its own personality, shaped by its destination, yet together they form a cohesive hospitality concept we are proud to grow in Baden-Württemberg.”