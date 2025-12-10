The Lux Collective builds global growth

The Lux Collective has confirmed the next stage of its international growth strategy, securing seven new hotel signings in 2025 and advancing a pipeline across Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, and Africa. The Group continues to expand its three core brands—LUX*, SALT, and SOCIO—while maintaining a focus on purposeful design and culturally grounded guest experiences.

Chief Executive Officer Olivier Chavy states, “Our vision is clear: to redefine the conscious luxury hospitality of tomorrow. Through our innovative brands, these new signings reflect our ambition to push boundaries, elevate local narratives and craft experiences that truly resonate with today’s travelers.”

New signings across China and Southern Africa

LUX* Tea Horse Road Mount Tiantai in Sichuan joins the existing Tea Horse Road portfolio in Yunnan. Opening in Q1 2027, the property will include 10 rooms in the old town and 90 mountain rooms set amid high-altitude tea plantations near Chengdu. Features include private heated hot spring bathtubs, a riverside pier for dining experiences, and the introduction of Café LUX* to Pingle’s 2,000-year-old town.

LUX* On The Bund Shanghai will mark the brand’s debut in China’s capital of commerce. Set along the city’s iconic waterfront, the boutique urban resort will open in Q1 2027 with approximately 100 rooms starting from 50 square meters. Facilities include a private marina, multiple dining venues, a rooftop bar, and wellness offerings such as LUX* ME Spa and an aqua gym.

LUX* Shanghai On The Bund © The Lux Collective

In Southern Africa, The Lux Collective has signed LUX* Xinii Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, its second project in the region following LUX* Xinii Mababe in Botswana. The new Victoria Falls property, located along the Zambezi River, is scheduled to open in 2028 with 12 lodges featuring conical roofs inspired by African hut architecture and designed for rainwater harvesting. A second phase will add 14 lodges, a restaurant, and a pool.

A strengthened global pipeline

The Group’s upcoming openings total 16 properties across key regions. Highlights include SALT of Mount Siguniang, LUX* Guangzhou, and LUX* Shaoguan in China; LUXNAM* Phu Quoc in Vietnam; SALT of Virgin Beach in Bali; and multiple Middle Eastern expansions such as LUX* Al Bridi, LUX* Khorfakkan, and SOCIO By The Lux Collective in Oman. Additional developments include ELIRE Managed by LUX* in Dubai and the SOCIO Tribeca flagship in Mauritius.