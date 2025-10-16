Search

The Leela reports strong Q2 growth

Palm Jumeirah, United Arab Emirates © Noyzzee / Unsplash
The Leela reports 17% EBITDA growth in Q2 FY26 and enters Dubai market with first international venture on Palm Jumeirah

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited reported strong financial growth for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26), with total revenue rising 11% year-on-year to INR 3,334 million and EBITDA increasing 17% to INR 1,607 million. Profit after tax (PAT) reached INR 747 million, marking the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of positive PAT. The EBITDA margin improved to 48.2%, reflecting operational efficiency and effective cost management.

CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar highlighted a 13% increase in RevPAR, driven by improved occupancy and average daily rate (ADR). The company’s owned hotels posted strong double-digit RevPAR growth across both city and resort segments. The Leela’s same-store portfolio delivered a 77% flow-through to EBITDA during the first half of FY26, outperforming the Indian luxury segment with nearly triple the market benchmark growth.

Entry into Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah   

The company announced its first international venture through a strategic investment acquiring a 25% equity stake in a luxury beachfront resort on Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah. The remaining 75% stake is held by Brookfield-managed private funds. This 23-acre beachfront property includes 546 keys: a 361-key hotel, 182 residences, and 3 villas. This strategic move extends The Leela’s hospitality brand to a global stage.

Domestic expansion and new initiatives

Domestically, The Leela continues to expand with nine new hotels in the pipeline, including projects in Agra, Ayodhya, Bandhavgarh, Mumbai, Ranthambore, Sikkim, and Srinagar. The company also introduced “ARQ by The Leela,” an invite-only membership club, and launched a luxury retail wing at The Leela Palace Bengaluru featuring marquee brands such as Sabyasachi and Zoya.

The company has maintained a strong balance sheet post-IPO, with a net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio of 0.5x, improved financing efficiency, and an upgraded AA (Stable) credit rating. The Leela expects to deliver mid-to-high teens EBITDA growth in FY26 supported by continued portfolio enhancements, strong same-store growth, and favorable macroeconomic conditions in India’s luxury hospitality sector.

This performance and strategic expansion signal The Leela’s emergence as a leading luxury hospitality brand with a growing international presence.

Related Articles

Investments
UK transaction market cools

UK transaction market cools

byChris Bown | 10 Oct 2025 |
The UK hotel market remains resilient in the face of rising supply, and cost pressures, with investor interest undimmed...
Read More
Investments
Busy autumn for Extendam

Busy autumn for Extendam

byChris Bown | 06 Oct 2025 |
Investor Extendam has been busy exiting newly developed hotels, as it looks for other opportunities to add value...
Read More
Investments
Ventive acquires stake in Hilton Goa

Ventive acquires stake in Hilton Goa

byMakenzie Huff | 01 Oct 2025 |
Ventive Hospitality acquires a 76% stake in Hilton Goa Resort, marking its entry into Goa’s leisure market with plans for expansion and branded villas...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights