Starfish Hotel | Phu Quoc

Discover a visionary beachfront destination where tropical design, sustainability, and lifestyle experiences come together in one immersive coastal retreat
hotel pipeline Vietnam

This project is one of many currently tracked across the Asia Pacific region in our hotel project database, including key details such as timelines, stakeholders, and project specifications, from early planning through to construction.

Highlights