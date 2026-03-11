Starfish Hotel | Phu Quoc

This project is one of many currently tracked across the Asia Pacific region in our hotel project database, including key details such as timelines, stakeholders, and project specifications, from early planning through to construction.
This project is one of many currently tracked across the Asia Pacific region in our hotel project database, including key details such as timelines, stakeholders, and project specifications, from early planning through to construction.
Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.