Southern Europe welcomes more voco hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the continued expansion of its voco brand with nine new signings and openings across Southern Europe, adding over 1,000 rooms to its portfolio. This growth strengthens IHG’s premium offering in key markets, including France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey, as demand for high-quality hospitality options continues to rise.

Since its launch in 2018, voco has been IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand, recently reaching 100 open hotels globally. The latest expansion brings new properties to vibrant European destinations, positioning voco as a go-to choice for modern travelers seeking both comfort and style.

Rendering of the exterior of voco Nantes © IHG

New signings across Southern Europe

Among the nine new voco hotels, several will debut the brand in new cities. voco Parma & Congressi will open in Parma, Italy, in 2026, featuring 166 rooms, a wellness center, and over 850 square meters of meeting space. In Lisbon, Portugal, voco The 7 – Lisbon will offer 71 rooms and a central location, expected to open in 2026 as well. The brand’s entry into Rome will take place with voco Rome Villa Borghese, a 154-room hotel set to open in mid-2026, just minutes from the Villa Borghese gardens.

Image of the exterior of voco The 7 – Lisbon © IHG

voco is also expanding in Spain with voco Valladolid City, opening in 2026 with 80 rooms in the heart of Valladolid. In France, voco Nantes will become the brand’s fifth property in the country, located near Nantes train station, and will open in December 2028.

Recent openings

In addition to these new signings, voco has recently opened several new hotels in Southern Europe. voco Antalya – Konyaaltı in Turkey, which marks the brand’s debut in the country, offers 118 rooms in a prime location near Konyaaltı Beach and the historic Kaleiçi Old Town. In Spain, voco Bilbao – City opened recently, located in the Irala neighborhood and featuring 91 rooms and suites. This property is close to major attractions like the Guggenheim Museum and public transport options, making it an ideal base for exploring the city.

Imminent openings in Spain and Italy

voco Madrid – Las Tablas, opening soon, will be the second voco property in the Spanish capital. Located in the Las Tablas district, the hotel will feature 132 rooms and a restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine. Meanwhile, voco Nola – Naples Vulcano Buono is expected to open imminently with 143 rooms, offering guests direct access to a vast shopping and leisure complex, as well as proximity to the historic ruins of Pompeii.

With these openings and signings, voco continues its impressive growth across Southern Europe, attracting both guests and owners with its flexible design, conversion-friendly model, and the backing of IHG’s global enterprise platform.