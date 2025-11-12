Sono acquires Cross Hotels & Resorts

South Korea’s Sono International has agreed to acquire the business of Cross Hotels & Resorts, based in Thailand.

Cross Hotels was previously owned by Australia’s Flight Centre Travel Group, which decided on the disposal as it pursues other areas for growth in its business, which encompasses coach and cycle touring businesses, and destination management facilities. The Cross business is a hotel management organisation that currently operates 17 hotels across Thailand and Indonesia, with more than 1,500 keys.

A strategic disposal

“Cross is a good business with solid foundations for future growth,” commented Graham Turner, managing director of Flight Centre Travel Group. “This deal will cement its future as part of a large and expanding hotel management organisation, while also allowing us to focus on other exciting growth opportunities within our Horizon Three business network.”

Cross operates a number of brands under its own business, and for now the transition will see the company’s head office stay in Bangkok, with all the brands remaining. The portfolio of properties is spread across the brands Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen and Cross Collection. Sono has its own brand portfolio, with the two presenting opportunities for flexible expansion in the future.

Sono is a major hospitality sector player in its home market of South Korea, with 47 hotels and resorts across the country. Internationally, it has several hotels in the USA, plus one hotel in Vietnam, and the Dame des Arts hotel in Paris as the group’s sole outpost in Europe.

Cross has a number of projects in development. In Vietnam, it is building Cross Vibe Halong Bay, a four star new build with 470 rooms that is scheduled to open in late 2026. Further Vietnamese projects have been lined up, in Long Hai and Hoi An.

In Indonesia, work is under way on a pair of hotels within The Mix, an integrated development in Batam being developed by PT MIG Putra Indonesia. Cross Batam The Mix and Cross Vibe Batam The Mix offer contrasting accommodation, and will open in phases from 2027. Also in Indonesia will be Cross Batam Antapura, a 340 room property featuring a mix of hotel rooms and luxury villas, which is expected to open in autumn 2027.

Building in Bali

Further ahead, the ELLE Resort & Beach Club is planned for a site in Bali, opening in 2028. Cross has signed a management agreement with developer Geonet Developments International, and will launch the 170 room luxury project on the Seminyak coastline. The 115 room Cross Bali Waluya is due to launch a year later.

In its home market of Thailand, Cross has two live pipeline projects, both in Bangkok. Cross Vibe Bangkok Srinakarin will have 221 rooms, while Lumen Bangkok Srinakarin will have a smaller, more intimate scale. Both the properties will join the Cross portfolio following refurbishment.