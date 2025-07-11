Second hostel in Italy for Safestay

European hostel group Safestay has agreed terms to open a second hostel in Italy, this time signing a property in the city of Naples.

The 300 bed property should be ready to open in August 2025, subject to final approvals. Set within a former monastery property, the hostel will be leased on a 12 year term from the owner, Ma Creo srl. The intention is that Safestay and property developer Ma Creo will work in partnership to bring forward other hostel properties across Italy.

A hostel with a historic backdrop

The monastery precinct features a number of historic elements, including a preserved chapel which acts as the entrance hall. The hostel will undergo a refurbishment ahead of opening, and as is typical with Safestay hostels, will have a mix of flexible accommodation including private rooms, and four and six bed dormitories. The latter prove popular with groups travelling together, and with those travelling on a tight budget for whom room sharing is a practical way to reduce costs.

Safestay is looking to more asset-light ways to grow in future, signing leases on properties as opposed to acquiring or developing its own hostels. In Italy, the group currently operates one hostel, in Pisa.

“We are excited to partner with Safestay, one of Europe’s leading hostel operators, on the refurbishment of this iconic monastery,” said Aniello Massam joint director of Ma Creo srl. “This marks the beginning of an exciting strategic partnership to develop high-quality, community-driven hostels across key Italian cities in the years to come.”

While market growth in Europe will be impacted by price and cost pressures in the short term, predictions are that the sector will expand by 5.8% per year over the five years 2025 to 2030. In total, the European hostel market will be worth USD3,799.5m by 2030, per research undertaken by Grand View Research.

Hostelworld, which acts as a dedicated online travel agent for the sector, saw bookings increase 6% in 2024, while its net revenues fell 1%. CEO Gary Morrison noted a customer preference for lower-cost destinations as one reason for the shift, which saw average net booking value fall 8%, as travellers preferred cheaper Asian destinations.

Luxury to the fore in Naples

The Safestay project adds to a modest pipeline of hotel developments in Naples, many of them in the luxury segment of the market. Marriott’s W brand has a hotel under construction in the city, while Rocco Forte Hotels is also planning to add to its Italian portfolio, with a 46 room hotel to be created in Palazzo Caravita di Sirignano, due to open in 2027.

The 77 room W Naples is in the historical Piazza del Municipio square, and is being developed by Solido spa. It is expected to open before the end of 2025. One further project is being planned by Hilton, with its DoubleTree by Hilton Naples Oriente, a 112 room hotel that will open during 2026.