Scandic Reflects on Transformational Year

Scandic Hotels reported a solid final quarter performance for 2025, with good organic growth in its business. The only weakness in the market was in Finland, where weaker economic conditions hit trading.

The company had a transformational year, with the acquisition of the operating business of Dalata Hotels. That company was acquired by Swedish group Pandox, which will retain the property assets of Dalata, while divesting the hotel operations to Scandic, a split that is currently under way.

Absorbing the Dalata Operations

“Scandic is a much larger hotel company today than it was just a year ago, with a broader geographic presence and a stronger foundation for increased growth,” reported CEO Jens Mathiesen. “Including operational management of Dalata’s operations, the number of rooms in operation has increased by almost 25 percent over the past year to approximately 70,000.”

For the full year, Scandic reported net sales up 1.5%, while organic growth was 3.9%. Average occupancy across the company’s hotel portfolio improved to 64.1%, from the previous year’s figures 61.8%. The strong cashflow allowed the company’s management to declare a dividend of SEK2.60 per share.

Scandic is looking forward with a strong development pipeline, now including additional properties to come under the Clayton and Maldron brands, formerly with Dalata. In total, the group has a runway of 20 hotels to open by the middle of 2030.

In 2026 alone, there will be nine openings. The list includes no less than five launches for the Scandic Go brand, in Umea, Gothenburg, Helsingborg, Oulu and Jonkoping. In the second quarter, the Maldron Croke Park hotel will open in Dublin.

Berlin will be the focus in the middle of the year, with two hotels to launch. Scandic Berlin Charlottenburg will add 214 rooms to the group’s eponymous brand, while the larger Clayton Hotel Tiergarten will open as a legacy of Dalata Hotel Group’s plans to grow across mainland Europe. Finally, the year’s openings will see Clayton St Andrew Square open in the Scottish city of Edinburgh.

Taking on Larger Properties

In the German city of Hamburg, Scandic is also building an ever stronger presence. It already has two properties trading in the city, and has signed a third and fourth hotel, both with significant scale. A lease has been signed on the 328 room Scandic Hamburg StadtKontor, which will open in the first half of 2028, while it will be 2030 when the 430 room Scandic Hamburg Heidenkampweg launches.

Across the Scandinavian landscape, growth in Norway is a key strategic imperative. The group opened a new 97 room hotel in Floro during the fourth quarter, with a property that will operate under a franchise agreement. In 2028, a second Scandic Go will open in the country, with a 170 room hotel in Tromso. And in Stavanger, an agreement for a further Scandic Go hotel has been signed. The 152 room property will open in 2028.