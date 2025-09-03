Scandic Go expands into Norway

Scandic Hotels Group has announced another hotel conversion to feed its growing pipeline for its second brand, Scandic Go.

One of the group’s existing hotels in Oslo will convert to the format, to create the first Scandic Go in Norway. The 96 room hotel in the city centre will relaunch in the first half of 2026, following a refurbishment.

Addressing the economy segment of the market

Scandic says the switch for the property will meet growing demand for accommodation in the economy segment of the market, for which Scandic Go was designed. The price point for the brand is lower than that of a traditional Scandic hotel, with the select service offering meeting the needs of travellers who want lower levels of support during their stay.

The company says the brand’s hotels “are designed for the modern traveler looking for an affordable urban option in the heart of the city.” They combine smart design with a self-service style.

“Norway is one of Scandic’s most important markets, with high demand and excellent growth opportunities,” said Scandic CEO Jens Mathiesen. “Establishing a Scandic Go in downtown Oslo is an important milestone for Scandic and our growth strategy.”

The Scandic Go brand launched in Stockholm, where there are two hotels open under the brand, as of summer 2025. A strong pipeline has already been signed, with seven hotels to open as Scandic Go during 2025.

There will be further additions in Sweden, with Scandic Go Gothenburg, Helsingborg, Jonkoping and Umea. The brand will launch in Finland, with openings in Oulu and Turku. And the Oslo property will herald the addition of further Scandic Go hotels in Norway.

A further hotel is planned in Helsinki, opening in 2028. There, the group will open two hotels as part of the Garden Helsinki event arena development. The co-located properties will be a 227 room Scandic hotel, along with a 232 room Scandic Go.

The addition to Scandic Go comes at a point where the Scandic group is poised to grow significantly, with two major initiatives. First, the group has added another franchised hotel, while second, it is awaiting the completion of a takeover of Dalata Hotels.

New growth options

Franchising is something the group already deploys, and in July 2025 the group added its nineteenth franchised property. The famiily owned Comfort Hotel Victoria in Floro, Norway will join the group from December 2025, becoming Scandic Victoria Floro. ““Increasing our focus on franchising is an efficient way to complement our expansion in new destinations,” said Mathiesen. “Franchises are a central part of our growth strategy for 2030.“

The group is also planning the best strategy for a slew of European hotels, currently trading as Clayton and Maldron hotels, from Dalata Hotel Group. Swedish investors Pandox and Eiendomsspar are finalising the acquisition of the Dalata business, and plan to pass the operations of the hotels to Scandic. This will mean the addition of 56 hotels, with around 12,000 rooms to Scandic’s operational portfolio.