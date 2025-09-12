Radisson secures landmark signings in France

Radisson Hotel Group has secured four new hotels in France, as it accelerates its growth in a country that is recognised as a powerhouse for international tourism.

The additions, in Paris, Cannes and Bourges, recognise the value of Radisson’s strategic partnerships with owners and investors. Almost two thirds of the group’s hotel owner partners have more than one hotel with Radisson, trusting the group’s capacity to deliver operationally with brands that guests love.

Adding to an established presence in Paris

The first of the four to open will be at Charles de Gaulle airport, in Paris. There, Radisson will rebrand a 305 room property owned by Covivio, which will relaunch in late 2025 as a Radisson Blu. A refurbishment is planned to take place in 2026, enhancing the entrance and dining facilities.

During 2026, a second Paris region hotel will open, as the Banke Opera Paris, a Radisson Collection hotel. The property has recently been acquired by a Spanish family office, and will undergo a refurbishment of its 90 rooms, based around the theme of Parisian elegance, before its launch in autumn 2026. With a prime address and a striking Parisian facade, the property’s interior also features a staircase designed by Gustave Eiffel.

“France is a strategic growth market for Radisson Hotel Group, where we aim to significantly expand our footprint,” said Elie Younes, Radisson Hotel Group’s chief development officer and executive vice president. “From historic conversions in cultural landmarks to contemporary icons in high-traffic gateways, our expansion is supported by long-term and strategic partnerships.” As of autumn 2025, Radisson has 34 hotels open or in the signed pipeline across France.

Opening the same year will be the Radisson Resort Cannes, an upscale property on the beach in the La Bocca district of the town made famous by its film festival. The existing 100 room hotel has recently changed hands, and new owners Byron Gestion have committed to a comprehensive refurbishment ahead of relaunch. Guests will be able to enjoy an outdoor pool, gardens and direct beach access.

The fourth signing will see a new hotel joining the Radisson Individuals collection brand. The 52 room Hotel Beaux Arts is in the centre of Bourges, and will open in 2027, ahead of the destination’s moment in the spotlight as it has been named European Capital of Culture for 2028.

Growing in regional towns and cities

These latest additions build on a strong existing pipeline of openings, already signed across France. Later this year, for example, the Hotel & Spa Amoria will open in La Baule as a member of the Radisson Individuals collection. The coastal retreat will be one for guests who enjoy a hotel stay with a strong wellness focus.

Additional openings planned for 2027 include two more Paris properties. The Radisson Blu Triangle will open in the first half of the year, an upscale offering that is part of the larger Triangle development that will feature a landmark 180 metre high tower. It will be joined later in the year by a new luxury lifestyle hotel, Maison Rivoli Paris, joining the Radisson Collection.