Radisson Hotel Group Builds Momentum Worldwide

Radisson Hotel Group reported more than 272 hotel signings and openings in 2025, reflecting continued expansion across key markets and segments. The Group maintained its position as an owner-focused operator while building on existing partnerships and entering new collaborations.

Radisson Blu remained Europe’s largest upper-upscale brand, operating in 154 cities. The Group also sustained its leadership in the European resort segment, with Radisson Blu resorts present in 27 destinations. During the year, new partnerships included projects linked to Manchester City Football Club’s Etihad Stadium, as well as collaborations with MIMCO Group and Byron Gestion. At the same time, 65% of owners continued to operate more than one hotel with the Group.

Growth Across Regions

Expansion in 2025 was led by strong activity in Asia and steady development across EMEA:

China: 170 hotels signed and opened, with a pipeline nearing 300 properties. Growth focused on midscale and upper midscale segments, led by Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

170 hotels signed and opened, with a pipeline nearing 300 properties. Growth focused on midscale and upper midscale segments, led by Country Inn & Suites by Radisson. India: Surpassed 200 hotels in operation and development, supported by domestic travel demand and continued owner investment.

Surpassed 200 hotels in operation and development, supported by domestic travel demand and continued owner investment. EMEA: Around 70 signings and openings, with activity concentrated in Southern Europe, the UK, France, Germany, and Poland.

Notable additions included new properties in Paris, Bucharest, Barcelona, Egypt, and Germany, alongside developments tied to major urban and mixed-use projects.

Leisure-driven growth also remained a priority. The Group’s resort portfolio exceeded 160 properties globally, with continued demand across Europe and Asia. New resort openings included locations in Bali, Çeşme, and Brussels.

Sustainability Milestones

Sustainability remained central to development strategy. In 2025, the Group introduced two Verified Net Zero hotels: Radisson Hotel Manchester City Centre and Radisson RED Oslo City Centre. These projects focused on conversion-led approaches aimed at reducing environmental impact while supporting long-term asset value.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, said, “We are grateful for the trust of our owners in our brands and our people. We create more opportunities and possibilities for our investors and guests across continents and segments, from midscale to lifestyle, luxury to resorts, and eventually crossing into alternative segments. The momentum that we achieved over the last years, alongside the competence and grit of our leadership teams, will secure more growth, resilience, and opportunities in 2026 and beyond.”