R Collection reveals growth plans

R Collection Hotels has confirmed its plans for 2027 openings, underlining its presence as a key Italian luxury hotel brand.

The group remains in the ownership of the Rocchi family, who have complete control over the direction of the brand as it grows. Additions come in the form of not one, but two openings in the Lake Como market, as R Collection takes over management of two luxury properties in the city of Como.

A taste of Italian-owned luxury

Both assets are currently owned by the R Collection, but until now operated independently by the Villa d’Este Group. They will undergo significant refurbishment and upgrading works, before their relaunch under the direct management of R Collection, in 2027.

The Palace Hotel will be upgraded from its four star positioning, to a five star property. The result will combine contemporary design, refined Italian hospitality and a nod to local heritage, to deliver a truly distinctive luxury hotel. A second property, the Hotel Excelsior Barchetta will also undergo an extensive upgrade, enhancing an asset that currently trades under a four star ranking.

Ensuring the R Collection brand values are instilled into both projects as they develop, the group has made a key appointment. Riccardo Bortolotti will become general manager for Como, with responsibility for overseeing both properties. He shifts from previously managing the group’s Grand Hotel Bristol in Rapallo on the Ligurian coast, where he led the 78 room property to great success. Accolades included securing the hotel’s membership in the Virtuoso luxury travel network, which was achieved in 2025.

His replacement at the Bristol will be Ivan Parodi, who will step into the general manager’s role after joining as hotel manager in 2023. He will be tasked with further building the reputation of the Grand Hotel Bristol, along with its Erre Spa, one of the largest such facilities on the Portofino coast.

“Our entry into the Como market and the appointment of two highly accomplished managers demonstrate our commitment to sustainable growth, internal talent development, and the consistent delivery of exceptional Italian hospitality,” commented R Collection owner Ludovica Rocchi.

Italian hotels are in demand

Both hotels will launch into an Italian hotel market that shows considerable confidence. Major international brands are vying with local owners and brands such as R Collection, in searching out the best properties to invest in, upgrade and rebrand. Agents Cushman & Wakefield reported strong investment activity in the Italian hotel market in the first half of 2025, with close to EUR1.7 billion of assets traded.

R Collection already operates a cluster of several hotels in the Lake Como area, including the Grand Hotel Victoria in Menaggio and Villa Cipressi. In Milan, the group has three hotels, while it also operates two ski area properties, Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc and the five star Montana Lodge & Spa.