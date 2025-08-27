Puglia’s newest luxury retreat

Nestled in the heart of Puglia’s iconic White City, Vista Ostuni has officially opened its doors, welcoming guests into a world where heritage and contemporary luxury coexist. Housed in a 14th-century stone palazzo, the newest property from independent hospitality group Vista marks a bold step into southern Italy’s stunning landscape.

Originally a convent and later a tobacco factory, the palazzo has undergone a meticulous transformation by architect Roberto Murgia of Milan’s RMA Studio. Over 6,000 square meters of historic interiors have been preserved and reimagined to create a timeless space filled with light, history, and Apulian charm.

Vista Ostuni © Vista Ostuni

Southern hospitality

Vista Ostuni features 28 expansive rooms and suites, each blending refined design with local character. Guests are invited to unwind at the all-season spa with treatments by Biologique Recherche, or relax in the indoor pool and fitness center. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a rooftop infinity pool or retreat to the garden pool surrounded by Mediterranean flora.

Vista Ostuni © Vista Ostuni

The hotel’s gardens, envisioned by landscape architect Erik Dhont, reflect the wild beauty of the region:

Three hectares of Mediterranean maquis, citrus trees, and wild herbs

Ancient olive and carob trees forming a natural arrival path

Secluded garden suites with private terraces and coastal views

A belvedere terrace overlooking the sea

Culinary excellence

Dining is led by Michelin-starred chef Andrea Berton, whose restaurant Berton al Vista honors local traditions through elevated cuisine. Bianca Bistrot, set by the garden pool, offers a relaxed setting for meals from breakfast to aperitivo. Guests can end the day at the Chiostro Bar or sip cocktails under the stars at the rooftop Infinity Bar.

Vista Ostuni also offers curated experiences including cultural tours, beach transfers, and bespoke excursions to nearby destinations such as Alberobello and Matera.

“From the moment we first discovered the property, we recognized its extraordinary potential,” said Vista Chairwoman Bianca Passera. “Restoring it has been a labor of love—one that has allowed us to honor its heritage while working with talented Italian artisans and using sustainable, locally sourced materials to give it a second life. The result is a place that feels both timeless and entirely new.”

Vista Ostuni is now open year-round and is a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World.