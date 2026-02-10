Project of the Week: The Lantern Hotel at Rock Hill

This week’s Project of the Week here at THP puts a spotlight on a hotel concept that’s equal parts adaptive reuse, culinary ambition, and social impact. Slated for downtown Rock Hill, The Lantern Hotel Rock Hill is positioning itself as the city’s first boutique hotel, and one with a mission that reaches well beyond design and amenities.

Developed by hospitality management, development, and investment firm Raines in partnership with The Warren Norman Company, Noble Food and Pursuits, Comporium, and WinthropLIFE, the project is designed to create meaningful career pathways for individuals with disabilities while delivering a polished guest experience rooted in place, food, and service.

A Landmark, Returned to Use

The Lantern Hotel Rock Hill will rise from the former Andrew Jackson Hotel, later known as the Guardian Building, giving new life to a century-old Beaux Arts landmark in the heart of downtown. The adaptive reuse mirrors the approach behind The Lantern Hotel Columbia, a 59-key property opening this month in Columbia’s historic Central Firehouse.

In Rock Hill, historic elements such as arched windows, coffered ceilings, wrought iron detailing, and original proportions are being preserved and layered with contemporary finishes. Hardwood floors, iron accents, plush textiles, and curated local art will define the guest rooms, while shared spaces lean into velvet lounges, Southern textures, and a sense of relaxed sophistication.

The result is intended to feel both refined and approachable—an upscale return-to-use project that respects the building’s past while securing its future in community relevance.

Hospitality with Purpose

At the operational core of the Lantern concept is inclusive hospitality. The Rock Hill hotel will partner with Winthrop University’s LIFE program to provide job training, mentorship, and long-term employment opportunities for adults of all abilities.

General Manager Rick Hayduk, who also leads the Lantern Hotel Columbia, directs the concept. His focus on inclusion is personal, shaped by his experience as the father of a daughter with Down syndrome. That perspective has guided the Lantern brand toward building real, scalable career pathways for individuals with disabilities within hospitality.

A Culinary Anchor Downtown

Food and beverage will be a major draw, led by Noble Food and Pursuits and anchored by chef Jim Noble’s hospitality philosophy. The hotel’s dining program will feature seasonal small plates, live-fire cooking, and a lively bar atmosphere designed to encourage lingering.

Menus will spotlight regional ingredients, Carolina spirits, and seasonal botanicals. The goal is a place where locals and travelers mix easily—less white tablecloth, more energy and conversation.

Located steps from Miracle Park and Winthrop University, The Lantern Hotel Rock Hill aims to be woven into daily downtown life. It’s a project that treats design, dining, and employment as interconnected tools, using a historic building not just to house guests, but to create opportunity and momentum in the city around it.