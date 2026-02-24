Project of the Week: Rosewood Residences Naples

This week’s project of the week is Rosewood Residences Naples, a new 5-star residential resort under construction on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida. Scheduled to open in 2027, the 186,500-square-foot development will feature 42 luxury units across a multi-building design, offering panoramic ocean views and high-end amenities tailored for a full-service coastal lifestyle.

Coastal Design and Urban Innovation

Developed by The Ronto Group and Wheelock Street Capital, Rosewood Residences Naples is designed to maximize its beachfront location while maintaining a visually striking campus. The project incorporates a green-roof parking facility, allowing landscaping to blend with the surroundings and keeping the primary buildings as the focal architectural elements. The pool area anchors the resort layout, creating a cohesive, destination-like experience for residents. Interior design by Lillian Wu Studio emphasizes a balance of luxury, comfort, and functionality, supporting the project’s high-end vision.

The residences range from 4,266 to 9,673 square feet, including five penthouses, and offer private elevator access, expansive balconies, walk-in closets, and bespoke kitchens. A resident club atmosphere is central to the design, with amenities including:

Two pools with poolside cabanas and F&B options

A heated spa

A full-service fitness center, spa, steam room, and sauna facilities

A game room and lounge with a sports bar

A Premier Lifestyle Address

Situated on over five acres with nearly 500 feet of beachfront, Rosewood Residences Naples combines high-rise luxury with relaxed coastal living. Residents will experience Rosewood’s signature concierge service, best-in-class amenities, and a lifestyle focused on enriched living through discovery and cultural connection. With its stunning design, oceanfront location, and curated residential experiences, the project is expected to be a premier address in Naples by 2027.

This luxury project is one of many active and upcoming hotel and residential developments tracked in the THP hotel project database, where suppliers and industry professionals can access detailed project insights. It also demonstrates Rosewood’s focus on combining sophisticated design, waterfront access, and intuitive service into a fully realized residential resort experience.