Project of the Week: Park Hyatt Mexico City

Mexico City, Mexico © Bhargava Marripati / Unsplash
Hyatt’s Park Hyatt Mexico City opens in 2026 in Polanco, featuring luxury rooms, residences, dining, spa, and skyline views of Chapultepec Park

Mexico City is setting the stage for a new standard of luxury—and is our latest Project of the Week—with the opening of Park Hyatt Mexico City, scheduled for completion in Q3 2026. Located on Campos Elíseos in the sought-after Polanco neighborhood, the project blends hospitality, residences, and office space in a striking architectural development.

The two-tower complex will rise 140 meters, integrating seamlessly with Polanco’s mix of cultural landmarks, upscale shops, fine dining, and museums. Designed to reference Mexico’s architectural styles of the 1970s, while remaining undeniably contemporary, the Park Hyatt will be both a cultural and economic anchor in one of the city’s most dynamic districts.

Hotel with a view

The development separates its functions across distinct sections of its twin towers. The hotel will feature 155 rooms and suites—ranging from standard layouts to presidential suites—between floors 6 and 18. Beginning on the 19th floor, 23 branded residences will extend to the 30th level, offering views over Chapultepec Park and the city below.

Within the hotel, interiors emphasize spacious layouts with modern design. Rooms include large bathrooms fitted with separate bathtubs and rain showers, plush beds with luxe linens, comfortable lounging areas, and expansive views that are better than any screensaver imaginable.

Amenities designed for every stay

Guests and residents will have access to a range of amenities intended to combine wellness, convenience, and world-class hospitality:

  • Fitness Center: natural light, advanced equipment, and room to move without bumping into a treadmill neighbor.
  • Spa and Hydrotherapy: locally inspired treatments paired with modern techniques to restore balance.
  • Pool: a rooftop escape with skyline views.
  • Dining: world-class culinary programs with seasonal ingredients.
  • Business and Convenience: digital check-in and key, meeting spaces, concierge, Chromecast, laundry, and pet-friendly policies.

On the north side of the complex, an adjacent office tower is designed as a “twin,” offering flexible, open-plan workspaces with views toward Polanco.

A new landmark for Mexico’s capital

The Park Hyatt Mexico City represents more than just a luxury hotel—it is an architectural statement and a reflection of the district’s constant evolution. By combining hospitality, residential living, and corporate spaces, the development extends the Hyatt Regency’s presence in Polanco while reshaping how people stay, live, and work in the area.

When it opens in late 2026, the Park Hyatt Mexico City aims to redefine luxury in Mexico’s capital, and we’re eager to follow its progression over the coming year.

