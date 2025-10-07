Park Hyatt launches brand growth campaign

Hyatt has launched a campaign to revitalise its Park Hyatt brand, 45 years after the brand first came to the market.

The Luxury is Personal campaign comes at a point where a whole new cohort of travellers is coming to experience the brand. Growth across Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Americas means many more hotel guests will enjoy a stay in a Park Hyatt luxury hotel, in many more parts of the world.

Building a global presence

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, recent growth momentum has included 2024 openings in Marrakesh and London. The Park Hyatt Marrakesh features a modern take on Arabic themes, with its 130 rooms reckoned to be among the most spacious in any hotel in the city. At the Park Hyatt London River Thames, located in the city’s Nine Elms district, the hotel is surrounded by striking modern architecture including the new American Embassy. Yet guests are just a short stroll from a more historic landmark, Battersea Power Station, now fashioned into a retail and hospitality destination for the twenty first century.

More recently, in mid 2025, Park Hyatt Johannesburg opened, a small luxury haven with just 31 rooms in the city’s Rosebank district. While Park Hyatt Taormina is currently in development on the eastern coast of Sicily – with a planned launch in 2027.

Across the Asia Pacific region, August 2025 saw the launch of Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, with 252 rooms for guests located on floors 75 to 114 of the tallest tower in the Asia Pacific region. In Japan, the Park Hyatt Tokyo is about to re-open following a substantial refurbishment programme. And in Vietnam, Park Hyatt Phu Quoc is poised to launch during the first half of 2026.

Meanwhile, in the Americas, the Park Hyatt brand has a pipeline that includes the upcoming Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol, with a planned opening in late 2025. Set along the Baja California Sur coastline, it will have 163 rooms plus a substantial wellness complex that will include a lap pool and yoga studios.

Park Hyatt combines urban and resort destinations

During 2026, the beachfront Park Hyatt Cancun will follow, along with the Park Hyatt Mexico City. Located in the city’s Polanco neighborhood, this will feature 155 rooms for hotel guests, plus 23 branded residences. And in Vancouver, Canada, a new Park Hyatt is being created with a major redesign of the existing Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni. Set within the tallest building in the city, it will feature 119 rooms, plus great wellness and dining facilities.

Park Hyatt sits within the Hyatt group’s luxury portfolio of brands, which also includes Alila, the wellness retreats of Miraval, the adult-only havens of Impression by Secrets, and the Unbound Collection of independent luxury hotels. The group has grown its luxury portfolio by 146% since 2017, during a period when the business has also massively grown its presence in the luxury resort space, too.