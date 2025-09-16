One&Only resort to open in Fiji

Kerzner International has announced the latest addition to the company’s One&Only resort portfolio, which will be in Fiji.

The secluded property will deliver a new level of escapism, being a half hour seaplane ride from the Fijian capital, Nadi. It will have just 40 guestrooms, guaranteeing exclusivity for those lucky enough to make the trip.

A resort with residences

Developed with local partner BSP Life Fiji, the project will include both the resort, and a community of 20 branded homes. Both are being built in the Yasawa Islands, in western Fiji. The resort will open in 2029, while homes will be available for buyers from late in 2025.

The resort itself will sit within a 127 acre site, on the shore of Nacula Island. With white sand beaches, and tropical flora, the island sanctuary will be truly magical for its guests.

“Fiji has long been a coveted addition to our global portfolio, and we’re thrilled to introduce this remarkable location to One&Only’s discerning guests,” said Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner. “Unlocking this destination aligns perfectly with our strategic growth in the Asia-Pacific region and reinforces our distinctive approach, continually elevating our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.”

The arrival of the One&Only resort is indicative of the emergence of Fiji as a destination for international investment, and of the country as a treasured destination for high end travellers. The big hotel brand groups are already making moves, with Hilton about to open its 178 room Hilton Garden Inn in the capital, Suva.

Also planning to grow its presence is Marriott, which will rebrand a refurbished resort as Westin Denarau Island Resort. The company is also planning the luxury Ritz-Carlton Fiji, which will be developed on the beachfront at Namuka Bay. Another brand with a resort under construction is Radisson Blu, with its Mirage Resort taking shape on Naisoso Island.

The Fiji project joins a pipeline of other One&Only resorts that includes two sites under construction. One&Only Moonlight Basin will open in the coming months, in the mountains of Montana, offering a secluded 73 room retreat. Despite this quiet seclusion, guests will have easy access via gondola to the world class Big Sky skiing area during the winter. And, during the summer, the big outdoors will include the option for some stunning rounds of golf.

Also under way is construction for the One&Only Resort Antigua, which will launch on the Caribbean island in 2027. The 150 room resort has been designed to minimise its environmental footprint on the site in Half Moon Bay.

Building around the globe

Also in the pipeline is a project in New York state, being planned by Kerzner in partnership with the Culinary Institute of America. The new luxury resort will have 61 rooms, and will major on culinary experiences with a strong focus on wellness.

In addition to One&Only, Kerzner also has a portfolio of other brands, including Atlantis, Rare Finds, and SIRO. Currently, the company is working on SIRO lifestyle resort projects in Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Japan.