New NH Collection in Palermo

NH Collection Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its latest Italian gem with the opening of NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano, bringing the brand into the heart of the Sicilian capital. Occupying an elegant Baroque palazzo on Via Vittorio Emanuele, the new boutique hotel seamlessly blends Palermo’s vibrant history with contemporary conveniences, as only Italians can: by artfully combining the past and present (and perhaps a little gelato).

Baroque heritage, modern comfort

The NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano is located within an aristocratic building dating from 1712 to 1860. Once three separate aristocratic residences, the structure now boasts the following features:

86 rooms (including Superior, Premium, Premium XL, Junior Suite, and Suite categories), many featuring cast-iron balconies with old-town views and original painted ceilings

An airy restaurant in a glass-clad patio, serving Sicilian cuisine with a modern twist

A bar opening onto Via Bottai, welcoming locals and guests alike for lively aperitifs

A modern event space for up to 56 guests, as well as a tranquil interior patio—perfect for small meetings or post-shopping strategy sessions

A ground-floor sauna and steam bath, ideal for recuperating and relaxing

A fitness club with state-of-the-art equipment

NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano Bedroom Suite with Fresco © Minor Hotels

Palermo’s cultural treasures

Thanks to the Palazzo’s prime location, guests are steps away from historic markets, majestic churches, and Palermo’s renowned theaters. The nearby Quattro Canti, Piazza Marina, and Vucciria market invite exploration, while those drawn to shopping will find their paradise among Via Roma’s boutiques and the famed Rinascente department store.

The opening of NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano marks Minor Hotels’ sixth property in Sicily and the brand’s second NH Collection hotel on the island. In a city that’s a crossroads of Arab, Norman, and Baroque heritage, the new hotel offers not just a place to stay, but an immersive experience of Palermo’s multicultural tapestry.

NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano Living and Library Area © Minor Hotels

With thoughtful details and authentic local flair, NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano is set to become a reference point for business travelers, culture-seekers, and anyone wanting to experience the heartbeat of Palermo.