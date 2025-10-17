New Garner hotel lands in Arnavutköy

IHG Hotels & Resorts has officially added its first Garner hotel in Türkiye with the opening of Garner Hotel Istanbul–Airport Arnavutköy. Located just 14 kilometers from Istanbul Airport, the 56-room property is designed to offer travelers a convenient and comfortable stay near one of Europe’s busiest travel hubs.

A seamless stay near Istanbul Airport

Located in the Arnavutköy district, the hotel provides easy access to nearby cafés, restaurants, and local shops, while maintaining strong transport links to the airport via subway, bus, or taxi. Whether for business or leisure, guests benefit from a well-balanced blend of accessibility and ease.

King Room Garner Hotel Istanbul–Airport Arnavutköy © IHG

Garner Hotel Istanbul–Airport Arnavutköy reflects the brand’s focus on practical comfort, affordability, and thoughtful extras. Guests are welcomed with a complimentary drink and snack on arrival and can rely on the brand’s signature offerings.

Key features and amenities:

24/7 reception and access to snacks and drinks from the Garner Shop

Fresh breakfast served daily at the on-site restaurant

Free high-speed Wi-Fi

Modern rooms with ergonomic workspaces

Interconnecting rooms for families and groups

Laundry and dry-cleaning services

All-day food and beverage options

Restaurant Garner Hotel Istanbul–Airport Arnavutköy © IHG

General Manager Mehmet Kocabas said, “We are incredibly proud to mark the opening of Garner Hotel Istanbul–Airport Arnavutköy—the very first Garner hotel in Türkiye and a major milestone for the brand. Whether arriving late, departing early, or simply passing through, guests can count on a seamless, relaxed experience that helps them get on their way.”

The hotel also incorporates distinctive design elements, including the brand’s signature “Sketches of Humanity” installation in the lobby, which celebrates the diversity of guests and the inclusive ethos of the Garner brand.

Looking ahead, the property plans to expand its capacity, with additional rooms scheduled to open in 2026 and 2027, increasing the total to 118.

Garner Hotel Istanbul–Airport Arnavutköy becomes part of a growing Garner portfolio in Europe, joining 20 open hotels and 36 more in the pipeline. Other upcoming locations include the UK (Edinburgh Haymarket, Preston Samlesbury), Italy (Rome Aurelia), and several across the DACH region.

All figures are based on IHG Hotels & Resorts Half Year Results 2025.