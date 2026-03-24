Native by Numa Accelerates UK Growth

Aparthotel group Numa is anticipating a busy 2026, as it accelerates the growth of its Native by Numa brand, notably across key UK cities.

Positioned as a premium lifestyle brand in the aparthotel niche, Native by Numa will see four new properties open, in London and Edinburgh. There will also be a ref lunch of the Native Hyde Park property in London, following its refurbishment.

Growing a London Presence

The first of the new arrivals will be the spring opening of Native Fulham Broadway, adding 41 studio apartments on a site in west London. Into the autumn, and the second addition in the capital will be added, with Native Fitzrovia. Guests at this central London site will be able to book into one of 30 design-led apartments.

Autumn 2026 will also see the first of two Scottish openings, as Native Edinburgh opens its doors in Thistle Street, part of the city’s New Town area. This property will have 72 apartments to offer visitors to the city. And it will be shortly followed by the arrival of Native Leith, with 45 units in a block inspired by the heavy industrial past of this dockland district of Edinburgh.

Numa acquired Native in 2024, at a stroke adding a second brand the group’s market offering. The combination brought a new, stylish accommodation stream to the Numa offering, while for Native it meant bolting onto the fully digital operating platform already developed by the team at Numa.

For the Native brand itself, momentum has already been building, ahead of these new openings. The group reported revenues up 17% year on year, while its total units on the market have already grown by 30% in the last 12 months.

Native feeds in alongside the mainstream Numa offering which is, itself, growing quickly. Three openings across mainland European city markets are planned for Numa, in the second half of 2026. These include the Numa Hotel Berlin Koloniestrasse, a block with 82 units which is being developed in partnership with Berlin-based developer and investor JAAS Gruppe.

A Focus on European Cities

It will shortly be joined in the same city by Numa Hotel Berlin Mitte, which will be larger with 95 apartments. And in Italy, the brand will be adding in the city of Rome with the opening of 72 apartments at Numa Rome Ludovisi.

Further ahead, there is more expansion planned in Germany. Openings scheduled for 2028 include the 126 room Numa Apartments Munich iCampus, adding to a city inventory that already includes three trading sites. And in Cologne, a 94 unit new build will be complete around the same time. The group has also signed Numa Hotel Florence Palazzo San Niccolo, which will launch following a major refurbishment, while a site in Luxembourg has also been secured.