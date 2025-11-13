Multiple signings for First Group

Hotel management group First Hospitality has announced a slew of signings, expanding its portfolio in both its home Middle East region, and also growing into Europe.

In Dubai, where the group is based, three properties will undergo strategic rebranding to align them with Marriott brands. Elsewhere in the UAE, a further signing will see the group taking over management of the first franchised Radisson RED in the emirate. And in Greece, a beachside resort on the island of Rhodes signals First Group Hospitality’s ambitions to build a significant European presence.

Setting new standards in the Middle East

“These milestone signings reflect The First Group Hospitality’s expanding collaboration with leading global hotel groups who trust us to manage flagship properties in the UAE and beyond,” said Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group. “The variety of management agreements demonstrates our versatility as third-party operators to work across a spectrum of properties, from midscale to luxury, from city hotels to beach resorts.”

In Dubai, rebranding is planned for three key properties. The First Collection Marina and First Collection Waterfront will both be joining Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio. And Hotel Local Dubai at Jumeirah Village Triangle will be added to Marriott’s Autograph Collection.

The moves are expected to see all three properties benefit from a direct connection to Marriott’s powerful distribution system. Marriott’s loyalty programme, which grew its global membership by 12 million during the third quarter of 2025, now has close to 260 million enrolled guests worldwide, providing an unmatched pool of customers with whom to interact.

Further adding to First Group’s pipeline is a deal signed with BB Holdings, for an upcoming Radisson RED hotel on Marjan Island, UAE. The 261 room hotel will open during 2027, and will now be managed by First Group with the target of becoming a flagship destination in Ras Al Khaimah. The hotel will be the first Radisson RED in the UAE to operate under a franchise agreement.

The Dubai-based business also has aspirations to grow outside the Middle East. A first step into Europe sees First Group taking over management of the Gennadi Seaside Resort on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Working alongside IHG

These latest signings build on considerable momentum behind First Group. The company works with many of the major brand groups and recently signed Holiday Inn Dubai Village Circle, a 349 room hotel under the familiar IHG brand. This addition builds on a relationship that has already seen Ciel Dubai Marina signing under IHG’s Vignette Collection.

From its launch in 2005, First Group has grown a portfolio of hotels, residences and food and beverage outlets across the Middle East, which it operates either under its own brands or in partnership with international groups. Alongside the hotel operations under its hospitality division, the group has also built a track record offering residences for sale, across the region.