Moxy milestone in EMEA

Marriott has celebrated a milestone in the growth of its Moxy brand, with the opening of the Moxy hotel in Belfast.

The property represents the 100th Moxy in EMEA, a region that is home to almost two thirds of the group’s Moxy properties globally. From its launch in 2014 in Milan, Moxy has always had a European vibe about its branding, with an air of mischief that appeals to guests who are young, or young at heart.

A conversion in Northern Ireland

The hotel, a first for the brand in Northern Ireland, has 179 rooms and features all the hallmarks of the brand’s identity, with a playful style and vibrant public spaces that have a social vibe. The conversion project was delivered in partnership with MHL Hotel Collection.

“Reaching 100 hotels in EMEA is a proud moment for the Moxy brand,” said Neal Jones, chief operating officer across Europe & Africa for Marriott’s premium and select service brands. “Moxy Belfast City embodies everything our guests love about the brand – bold design, energetic service, and a sense of fun that’s unmistakably Moxy.”

“The brand has established itself as a leader in the upper midscale lifestyle segment across the region, with now 100 hotels in operation across 18 destinations in the region – representing 60% of the brand’s global portfolio.”

Among recent openings for the brand in EMEA are Moxy Pompei and Moxy Verona in Italy, Moxy Nice in France, Moxy Warsaw in Poland and an addition in Germany, Moxy Kupferzell Hohenlohe.

The brand has major momentum, with a raft of further openings planned through to the end of 2025. These include Moxy Alfragide Lisboa in Portugal, Moxy Dublin Docklands, Moxy Hamburg – Finkenwerder, Moxy London Piccadilly Circus in London, and Moxy Paris La Villette.

Outside of Europe and EMEA, the brand is growing globally, at some scale. Listed as under construction, on the Top Hotels database, across Europe are Moxy Budapest, plus Aarhus, Belgrade and Zurich, all due to open during 2026. The Budapest Downtown development will feature 283 rooms, and is due to open on Kazinczy Street by midyear.

In the Asia Pacific region, Moxy is continuing its progress with a project in Pitt Street, Sydney, plus Canning Hill Piers in Singapore. Marriott is also testing the appetite of the Chinese market for Moxy. Currently in development is Moxy Sailumu Lake, a 300 room property due to open in autumn 2027 near Xinjiang.

Building pace in India

The brand is also making headway in India, where Marriott has two development partners to drive growth. The first of these was developer Prestige Group, subsequently joined by Ventive Hospitality. Between them, the pair are growing a strong presence for Moxy, across the country.

Moxy launched in India in 2024, opening a hotel at Bengaluru airport. Listed in the Indian pipeline for Moxy today are two hotels in Pune and Bengaluru, plus sites in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.