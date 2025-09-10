Search

Mövenpick resort coming to the Netherlands

new hotel project
Signing of Mövenpick Resort & Spa Pettemer Duynen © Accor
Accor announces Mövenpick Resort & Spa Pettemer Duynen, its first beach resort in the Netherlands, set to open in 2028 in coastal town Petten

Accor has announced the signing of a development agreement to open Mövenpick Resort & Spa Pettemer Duynen, set to debut in 2028 in the Dutch coastal town of Petten. The resort will be the first Mövenpick-branded beach property in the Netherlands.

Located 45 minutes from Amsterdam and 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) northwest of Alkmaar, Petten is known for its expansive beaches, dunes, and proximity to the Energy and Health Campus, a hub for sustainable energy and medical research. The new resort underscores the area’s appeal to both domestic and international visitors while reinforcing Accor’s focus on premium hospitality.

Resort features and development partners

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Pettemer Duynen will feature 240 rooms and suites designed around the brand’s emphasis on culinary heritage and premium guest experiences. Facilities will include a spa and wellness center, multiple swimming pools, meeting spaces accommodating up to 500 guests, and restaurants showcasing Mövenpick’s renowned dining expertise. Guests will also have access to extensive leisure options, including a dedicated banquet hall and outdoor areas.

Adjacent to the resort, holiday park operator Landal will manage 13 apartments and 150 villas across a 50,000 m² site, creating a combined destination aimed at both leisure travelers and business groups. The project is being developed in collaboration with Pettemer Duynen, Het Nieuwe Strand Petten, Landal, and local authorities.

Erwin van der Graaf, Managing Director of Accor in the Netherlands, said, “Mövenpick Resort & Spa Pettemer Duynen is a landmark development that highlights the beauty of the Petten area to a wider market and plays a key role in its continued growth.”

Mike Schouten, Co-owner at Pettemer Duynen, added: “As we continue to shape Pettemer Duynen into a sought-after destination along the North Sea coast, we seek out partners who share our vision. We are delighted to collaborate with Accor and its Mövenpick brand. Our collaboration will bring to life a distinctive beach resort poised to redefine hospitality standards in the Netherlands.”

Expanding Mövenpick’s regional presence

Founded in Switzerland in 1948, Mövenpick has grown into a premium hospitality brand with over 130 hotels worldwide. In the Netherlands, Accor already operates 58 properties across 14 brands, including Mövenpick hotels in Amsterdam and The Hague.

The upcoming Petten resort adds to Mövenpick’s recent European entries, including the 103-room Mövenpick Brussels Airport in Belgium and the 151-room Mövenpick Resort Agios Nikolaos Sivota in Greece. Additional properties set to launch later this year include the 180-room Mövenpick Hotel Bari in Italy and the 151-room Mövenpick Hotel Teuta Kotor Bay in Montenegro. Together, these openings highlight the brand’s continued growth across the region.

