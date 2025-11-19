Minor Hotels expands to Malta with NH Collection

Minor Hotels has just announced the signing of NH Collection Sliema, its first hotel on the Mediterranean island of Malta. Scheduled to open by the end of 2026, the premium new-build hotel will offer 268 guest rooms and suites in the coastal town of Sliema.

NH Collection Sliema offers a city-resort experience with premium amenities, including a spa, rooftop bar with sea views, a pool, and a restaurant. Steps from the seafront promenade, shops, and local dining, guests can enjoy Malta’s lively urban atmosphere and rich culture, along with over 300 days of sunshine a year. The hotel is also less than 10 kilometers from the capital, Valletta.

Urban resort experience

Franchising as a growth strategy

NH Collection Sliema operates under a franchise agreement, reflecting Minor Hotels’ plan to grow its franchising model in priority markets. Through its asset-right strategy—balancing owned and leased properties with managed and franchised hotels—the group aims to scale efficiently and strengthen relationships with local partners. Minor Hotels is targeting franchise growth both in established markets and in new regions, including the Balkans and the CIS.

With nearly 50 years of experience across ownership, development, and operations, and a portfolio of 12 brands, Minor Hotels applies an ownership-focused approach to management. Franchise partners gain access to the company’s brand portfolio, distribution systems, loyalty program, global sales network, revenue management tools, and centralized purchasing and support services.

To support this expansion, Minor Hotels appointed Sandra Cremesini as Senior Vice President, Franchise Support, Europe & Americas. She brings more than a decade of international franchise management experience, including roles at Marriott.

Brand and leadership insights

Gonzalo Aguilar, CEO of Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, said, “Malta marks an exciting new chapter for Minor Hotels as we enter this vibrant destination for the first time.”

NH Collection is Minor Hotels’ premium brand, comprising more than 100 hotels and resorts in 25 countries. The brand focuses on delivering locally grounded, contemporary guest experiences.