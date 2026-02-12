Search

Metelener Heide Resort | Germany

Inside a new wellness resort currently under development on a nearly 6,000-square-meter site in Germany
hotel projects Germany

This project is one of many currently tracked across Europe in our hotel project database. It includes key details such as timelines, stakeholders, and project specifications, covering developments at every stage from planning to under construction.

Related Articles

No posts found.

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights