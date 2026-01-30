Marriott’s Global Growth in 2025

Marriott International reported strong global growth in 2025, driven by brand expansion, steady deal activity, and continued collaboration with hotel owners. The company expanded its footprint across regions and segments while adding new offerings designed to meet evolving traveler preferences.

Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International, said, “These achievements reflect the dedication of our global teams and the trust of our hotel owners, as we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our members and guests.”

Global Growth, Development, and Conversions

Marriott grew net rooms by more than 4.3% in 2025, adding over 700 properties and nearly 100,000 rooms. More than 630 of those properties came through organic deals, accounting for over 89,000 rooms. The company ended the year with approximately 610,000 rooms in its development pipeline, which is a 5.7% increase year over year.

Nearly 1,200 organic deals were signed globally during the year, representing 163,000 rooms. Several regions posted record signing activity, including 94 deals in the Caribbean and Latin America, 187 deals in Asia Pacific excluding China, and 201 deals in Greater China.

Conversions remained a key driver of growth. Marriott signed nearly 400 conversion deals covering more than 50,800 rooms, representing over 30% of annual organic room signings. Approximately 75% of conversion openings occurred within 12 months of signing.

New Brands and Midscale Momentum

In 2025, Marriott introduced several new brand offerings. The acquisition of citizenM was completed in July, with more than 35 hotels and nearly 9,000 rooms integrated into Marriott’s systems by the fourth quarter. The company also launched Series by Marriott™, a global collection brand for midscale and upscale lodging. By year end, Series by Marriott™ had opened 37 properties across India and signed additional agreements in the U.S. and Canada.

Marriott also officially launched Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy™, which closed the year with more than 30 open properties.

Since entering the midscale segment in 2023, Marriott has rapidly expanded with City Express by Marriott, StudioRes, and Four Points Flex by Sheraton. Together, these brands closed 2025 with 216 open properties and more than 250 in the pipeline, representing over 50% year-over-year growth.

Luxury and Branded Residences Expansion

Luxury continued to be a growth engine in 2025, with Marriott signing a record 114 luxury deals totaling 15,301 rooms. The luxury pipeline ended the year with 296 hotels and resorts. Milestone openings included The Lake Como EDITION, W Punta Cana, and The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort, along with two new Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties in Mexico and Costa Rica.

Marriott also celebrated its 25th year in branded residences leadership, signing a record 55 residential deals. The company closed the year with 149 open residential locations and 175 in the pipeline.

Marriott International is based in Bethesda, Maryland, and as of September 30, 2025, its portfolio included over 9,700 properties across more than 30 brands in 143 countries and territories.