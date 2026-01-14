Marriott Signs 100th City Express

Marriott has celebrated a major milestone in the growth of its City Express brand in the midscale hotel segment, having signed its 100th commitment to open one of the properties in the US and Canada.

This is a significant indicator of the momentum the group has gained, as it looks to roll out the brand into what for Marriott is a new market segment. It also underlines the wisdom of taking a brand acquired in another regional market, Mexico, and repackaging it to meet the needs of operators and guests in North America. With a total of ten hotels due to be open and operating by the end of 2025, it is clear that there is plenty more to come, over the next two to three years.

Growing Across the USA and Canada

“This milestone occurred just over a year after we introduced the midscale brand to the region,” said development officer for US and Canada at Marriott, Noah Silverman. “Reaching 100 signings for City Express by Marriott reflects the strong appetite for midscale in the market, and we’re thrilled to offer owners a new opportunity to join the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem while providing guests with more ways to travel with us.” The latest locations to be signed include Amarillo, Carson City, Dulles, Kissimmee and Sandusky.

The City Express brand originated in Mexico, and was acquired by Marriott in 2022. At that time, the business had 152 hotels, totalling 17,356 rooms. The company behind the business had grown a presence in 75 Mexican destinations, as well as additional locations in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Chile. A firmly midscale brand, the portfolio included urban, suburban, and extended stay properties.

As well as giving Marriott immediate scale in Mexico, the acquisition also presented the opportunity for it to use the brand to expand into a previously ignored market segment. It was an acknowledgement that, by adding a 31st brand, Marriott would expand its offering across the accommodation marketplace.

Modest changes were made to the format, to suit its new growth potential and new markets. The brand is now officially City Express by Marriott, and continues to offer modern guestrooms, with guests promised a complimentary breakfast and high-speed internet. Brand standards have been flexed to make the brand more suitable for hotel conversions, accommodating existing room shapes.

City Express Heads Into Asia

The brand is also making its way into other regions. Two properties in Osaka, Japan will be the first City Express hotels in Japan. Other regions, such as Europe, must surely be under consideration for the brand. Rival group Hilton has already launched its economy brand Spark into Europe, acknowledging the scale of the opportunity.

The brand continues to expand across central and southern America. In El Salvador, projects are under way at San Salvador airport and Santa Elena. In Brazil, upcoming hotels are coming to Porto de Galinhas, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Ipojuca and Natal. Sites have also been signed in Peru, Argentina and Nicaragua.