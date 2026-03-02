Marriott Reports 2025 Results

International hotels, and the luxury segment, were standout performers for Marriott International during the last quarter of 2025.

The group reported a solid Q4, along with full year results which saw positive metrics, despite continuing softness in the US market. Luxury hotels were the segment that delivered the best results, as guests seemed comfortable paying higher room rates.

International Performance Balances Out

Revpar was up over 6% at the group’s luxury hotels, and it was international properties that led the way. EMEA and APAC regions enjoyed an uplift from solid leisure travel demand. In contrast, problems in the US including an extended US government shutdown, impacted local market conditions, with occupancy falling.

Marriott’s development pipeline continues to grow. “Our development team signed approximately 163,000 organic rooms during the year, and our global pipeline expanded to nearly 610,000 rooms at the end of December, up roughly 6 percent from year-end 2024,” commented chief executive Anthony Capuano.

The final quarter of 2025 saw Marriott build its brand portfolio further. The CitizenM brand, which was acquired earlier in the year, achieved its full integration into the Marriott systems, adding 37 high design hotels, with close to 8,800 rooms. And a new brand, Series by Marriott, made headway in India with a portfolio deal that saw 37 hotels switch to the brand.

One key part of the Marriott powerhouse is its loyalty programme, Marriott Bonvoy, which delivers a range of perks and benefits to regular travellers. During 2025, the programme added 43 million more members, taking its global membership to over 270 million people. In the US and Canada, member stays accounted for three quarters of all room nights booked, while around the world, the figure was more than two thirds.

The group also earns substantial fees from co-branded credit cards, which allow users to earn points on general spending, which they can then redeem for hotel stays. Fees earned grew by 8% in 2025, to USD716 million, and Marriott expects this figure to rise by another third during 2026, as new cards roll out.

Expanding the Brand Portfolio

Within its brand portfolio, Marriott is always looking for opportunities to extend an offer. It has just opened the Crystal Cove resort in Barbados, its first all-inclusive offering within the Tribute Portfolio. With lagoon style pools, and accommodation offering sea or garden views, the property features extensive choices of waterspouts, plus two restaurants and a coffee shop.

And with a strong performance in the Asia Pacific region, Marriott continues to look for expansion opportunities there. Its recent signings include Fraser’s House in Singapore, the group’s second Luxury Collection property in the city. In Malaysia, the JW Marriott Hotel Johor Bahru is set for launch in 2027. Looking further ahead, planned projects due to open in 2032 include a Ritz Carlton Reserve on the east coast of Sri Lanka, and the Ritz Carlton Fiji, which will be built in the island’s Namuka Bay.