Marriott finalizes citizenM acquisition

Marriott International has just recently completed its acquisition of the innovative lifestyle brand citizenM. As Marriott focuses on growing their select-service portfolio globally, this transaction provides even more lodging offerings for guests and Marriott Bonvoy members in exciting destinations around the world.

Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International, said, “Marriott has proven success in growing select-service lifestyle offerings, including our AC, Moxy, and Aloft brands, and we look forward to accelerating citizenM’s global reach with our guests and Marriott Bonvoy members around the world.”

citizenM Miami World Center © Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott begins citizenM integration

With the acquisition complete, Marriott will begin integrating citizenM into its systems, expected to finish later this year. Until then, citizenM hotels remain bookable via its digital channels, and current subscription program benefits will continue. Once integration is complete, citizenM will join the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

Founded in 2008, citizenM is known for tech-forward, design-focused hotels that appeal to value-conscious travelers. Its properties feature smart rooms, art-filled communal spaces, creative meeting areas, grab-and-go dining, and rooftop lounges.

Paris La Defense – CitizenM © Marriott International, Inc.

The current citizenM global portfolio includes 37 open hotels, making up 8,789 rooms, across more than 20 cities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. citizenM’s current pipeline consists of two hotels totaling over 300 rooms, which are also anticipated to be added to Marriott’s portfolio. With so many brands in their portfolio now, you almost need a Marriott map to remember where everything is!