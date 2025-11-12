Marriott expands branded residences across EMEA

Marriott International, Inc. announced continued momentum across its branded residential business in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, reinforcing its 25-year leadership in the sector. Speaking at the Resort and Residential Forum, the company highlighted record residential signings and expanding demand for branded living in key markets.

Strong regional growth and market demand

Marriott’s EMEA branded residential portfolio now spans 18 countries and territories, with 33 open locations and more than 50 in the development pipeline. Since the end of 2023, the company has expanded its residential portfolio by 23 percent in Europe and 59 percent in the Middle East and Africa, signaling sustained market demand for high-quality branded living.

Seamont, Autograph Collection Residences, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi © Marriott International, Inc.

“With 25 years at the forefront of branded residences, Marriott continues to drive record residential growth and development velocity across EMEA,” said Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development, EMEA. “Our expanding branded residence portfolio and robust pipeline reflect strong market demand and developer success. Backed by the power of the Marriott Bonvoy brand portfolio, developers are delivering high-performing projects and vibrant communities in premier destinations.”

Expanding portfolio and developer success

Year-to-date 2025, Marriott has signed nearly 20 branded residence agreements in EMEA—about half of which are standalone residential projects. Nearly two-thirds of these signings fall within the luxury segment, with the remainder in the premium tier. Notable additions include The Residences at the Dubai Beach EDITION, marking the EDITION brand’s first residential project in EMEA, developed by Shamal Holding.

The Residences at Nasim Al Bahr, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Al Marjan Island (Interior) © Marriott International, Inc.

Developers across the region have reported strong sales performance, supported by Marriott’s global brand reach and marketing platforms. Nineteen EMEA projects launched sales this year, with many achieving record results. The St. Regis Residences, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi (SAAS Properties) sold 60 percent of units before public release, while Affini, a Tribute Portfolio Residence, Dubai (HAMRK Real Estate Development) sold out within one week—the first residential property globally under the Tribute Portfolio brand.

Key projects across the EMEA region

Marriott’s 2025 signings and sales launches span urban centers and waterfront destinations:

Marriott Residences, Budapest – Hungary’s first branded residence, led by Market Asset Management Zrt.

– Hungary’s first branded residence, led by Market Asset Management Zrt. The Residences at The St. Regis Baku – Developed by Pasha Real Estate.

– Developed by Pasha Real Estate. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi – With SAAS Properties.

– With SAAS Properties. Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Abu Dhabi – A private-island beachfront project by Eagle Hills.

– A private-island beachfront project by Eagle Hills. The Residences at The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum – Marriott’s 100th property in Turkey.

– Marriott’s 100th property in Turkey. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Hills, Cairo – Developed by Palm Hills, with 60 percent of launched inventory sold out.

– Developed by Palm Hills, with 60 percent of launched inventory sold out. JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central – The brand’s first in Dubai Islands, by CG Developers.

– The brand’s first in Dubai Islands, by CG Developers. Seamont, Autograph Collection Residences, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi – Led by SAAS Properties and Royal Development Holding; first phase sold out in one month.

– Led by SAAS Properties and Royal Development Holding; first phase sold out in one month. The Residences at Nasim Al Bahr, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Al Marjan Island – Developed by ADNH, marking the brand’s entry in Ras Al Khaimah.

– Developed by ADNH, marking the brand’s entry in Ras Al Khaimah. The Residences at The St. Regis Jeddah – Marking the brand’s debut in the city, developed by Miyar Alshati Real Estate Company, Telal Al Wadi Real Estate Company, and Saud Al Arifi Investment Group.

– Marking the brand’s debut in the city, developed by Miyar Alshati Real Estate Company, Telal Al Wadi Real Estate Company, and Saud Al Arifi Investment Group. W Residences Al Marjan Island – W Hotels’ first property in Ras Al Khaimah, developed by Dalands Holding in collaboration with Marjan.

The Residences at the Dubai Beach EDITION © Marriott International, Inc.

By the end of 2025, Marriott anticipates opening six branded residences in EMEA by the end of 2025, including The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences, London; The Residences at The Westin Salgados Beach Resort Algarve; Marriott Residences Salgados Resort, Algarve; JW Marriott Residences, New Cairo, Al Jazi First; Marriott Residences, Dubai, Business Bay; and Affini, a Tribute Portfolio Residences, Dubai.

These projects reflect Marriott International’s ongoing expansion and long-term commitment to the branded residential market across the EMEA region.