Marriott details 2026 luxury expansion

Marriott International’s Luxury Group announced a major strategic shift at ILTM Cannes, outlining a new direction focused on emotional return on investment rather than material markers of wealth. The group, which includes brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, EDITION, JW Marriott, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, and Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, is responding to changing expectations among affluent travelers who now prioritize wellbeing, cultural immersion, personal growth, and meaningful connections.

Redefining luxury

The company is organizing its luxury strategy around three pillars: longevity, connection, and transformational experiences. Longevity reflects growing interest in long-term health and practices that support clarity, balance, and vitality. Examples across the portfolio include traditional and modern wellness programming, from Yogic Sleep Therapy and meditation at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, to breathwork and Tibetan singing bowl therapy at The St. Regis Atlanta, and red-light therapy at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. The upcoming Lake Como EDITION will introduce a Longevity SPA with biohacking therapies and Blue Zones-inspired rituals.

Connection is becoming an important form of value for travelers, with multi-generational travel on the rise. The Luxury Group is expanding branded residences and residential rental offerings, now including more than 1,500 luxury-branded residential units available for rent in the U.S. Updates to the Ritz-Carlton Club experience and the continued growth of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection support the group’s focus on shared experiences.

The St. Regis London © Marriott International, Inc.

Transformation centers on culturally rooted, skill-building experiences. These range from truffle hunting in Tuscany to coral planting in Bora Bora. The forthcoming launch of St. Regis Estates, starting with The Resort at Pelican Hill in 2027, will offer estate-style luxury defined by heritage-rich settings, privacy, and personalized service.

Brand growth and global expansion

With more than 550 luxury hotels across 72 countries and almost 35 openings planned for 2026, the Luxury Group continues to expand. EDITION Hotels added properties at Lake Como and the Red Sea in 2025, with The Dali EDITION expected in 2026. JW Marriott opened new hotels in Crete, Tokyo, Reston Station, and the Maldives, with expansions planned in Bali and Costa Rica. The Luxury Collection is preparing additions in Rhodes, Frankfurt, and Hakone. The Ritz-Carlton will continue its growth with openings in Wuhan and San Juan. St. Regis plans notable openings in Budapest, London, and Costa Mujeres. W Hotels is expanding with openings and renovations across Riyadh, Bali, Barcelona, and Nashville.

Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury at Marriott International, said, “Across our Luxury Group portfolio, we’re curating spaces and moments that invite guests to pause, reflect, and engage more deeply with themselves and the world around them. It’s a powerful new era—one where the luxury experiences our guests are seeking become truly transformative, and Marriott continues to lead the conversation around what that means.”