Marriott Buys Into Italian Wellness Brand Lefay

Marriott International has taken a stake in Lefay, an Italian luxury wellness brand, through a new joint venture with the Leali family, who founded the company in 2006. The deal marks Marriott’s first move into a brand built exclusively around wellness, a category the company has been eyeing as guest priorities shift.

Lefay currently runs two resorts in Italy—one on Lago di Garda, one in the Dolomites—and has more in the pipeline across Tuscany, Southern Italy, and the Swiss Alps. The brand is best known for its natural settings and its proprietary spa method, which combines clinical research with holistic practice. It’s a niche that sits at the more serious end of the wellness spectrum, a step beyond the standard hotel spa.

What the Deal Actually Looks Like

The joint venture owns the Lefay brand and its intellectual property, but the Italian real estate stays with the Leali family. Properties will run under long-term management agreements, a structure that keeps the founders connected to the physical assets while giving Marriott control over where the brand goes next.

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti Penthouse Living Room © Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott’s main contribution is reach: its global development network, sales infrastructure, and the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme, which Lefay guests will be able to access once integration wraps up later this year.

Why It Makes Sense for Both Sides

For Lefay, the partnership is essentially a growth engine. Expanding a wellness resort brand internationally is expensive and logistically complex—Marriott removes a lot of that friction. For Marriott, it fills a genuine gap. Across its 30-plus brands, nothing has been positioned quite like this, and wellness tourism has been one of the more resilient corners of the luxury travel market in recent years.

The challenge will be preserving what makes Lefay distinctive. Wellness brands live and die by authenticity, and guests who seek out a Lefay property are not necessarily looking for a Marriott experience. Both parties say the brand identity will be kept intact.